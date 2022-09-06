Skip to main content

Week two SEC Power Rankings: Gators rise, Wildcats slide

The Gators skyrocket up the rankings after defeating No. 7 Utah.
Leave it up to LSU to mess up what could have been a perfect 14-0 for the SEC this past weekend.

Instead, the Southeastern Conference marked a 13-1 record in week one, with three victories over top 25 opponents.

Georgia obliterated Oregon, Arkansas edged Cincinnati, and Florida caught their biggest win over the past three seasons over Utah.

Despite all of the winning, there are several big time movers in this week's rankings.

Here are our week two SEC Power Rankings.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) outruns Utah State defensive lineman Daniel Grzesiak (9) and Utah State defensive lineman Byron Vaughns (11) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama cruised to a 55-0 win over Utah State. Little to no flaws detected.

2. Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs absolutely phrased Oregon 49-3 and should be No. 2 in this weeks AP Top 25 poll.

3. Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) breaks through the Cincinnati defense to score a touchdown during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Cincinnati proved that there is little playoff hangover after losing a competitive 31-24 matchup to Arkansas. The Razorbacks looked impressive in the win.

4. Tennessee Volunteers

Sep 1, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jabari Small (2) celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Ball State Cardinals during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Vols dropped 59 points on Ball State's dome last Saturday.

5. Florida Gators

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles for yardage in front of Utah defensive end Van Fillinger (7) and safety R.J. Hubert (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Anthony Richardson led the Gators to a 29-26 upset win over No. 7 Utah. Depth may be a concern moving forward, but as long as Florida has No. 15...

6. Kentucky Wildcats

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 03: Barion Brown #2 of the Kentucky Wildcats returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second half against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Kroger Field on September 3, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Wildcats looked pretty rocky in a 37-13 win over Miami Ohio. The ground game was non-existent.

7. Mississippi State

Sep 3, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) makes a pass against the Memphis Tigers during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

MSU quarterback Will Rogers threw for five touchdowns in a 49-23 win over Memphis.

8. Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Sam Houston State Bearkats wide receiver Noah Smith (6) is wrapped up by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Chris Russell Jr. (24) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

A&M looked shaky in a 31-0 win over Sam Houston State. QB Haynes King through two interceptions and the offense averaged 3.3 yards per carry on 33 attempts.

9. Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) celebrates the sack on Mercer's quarterback at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

Auburn had two quarterbacks throw for over 100 yards on Saturday against Mercer... but one of them threw two interceptions.

There's room for improvement everywhere, but the Tigers don't look too shabby.

10. Ole Miss Rebels

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels hands the ball off to Quinshon Judkins #4 of the Mississippi Rebels during the first half of the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Jaxson Dart started in a 28-10 win over Troy. Ole Miss committed three turnovers, and the Trojans held onto the ball for a whopping 45 minutes and 35 seconds.

The fact that Ole Miss still ran 73 plays in less than 19 minutes is saying something.

11. South Carolina Gamecocks

Sep 3, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) rushes for a two-point conversion against the Georgia State Panthers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler nor the Gamecocks offense looked particularly impressive in a 35-14 win over Georgia State. The Panthers were leading this on 14-12 midway through the third quarter.

12. Missouri Tigers

Sep 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) celebrates with wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) after running for a touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Mizzou picked up a 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech.

13. Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) races past Elon defensive back Bo Sanders (7) for a touchdown during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Elon Vanderbilt 037

Give Vandy credit - they've reached two wins on the season before LSU could even get to one.

Mike Wright is legitimate. He's accounted for 10 touchdowns through two games while averaging 10.3 yards per rush attempt.

14. LSU Tigers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 04: Place kicker Damian Ramos #34 of the LSU Tigers kicks the ball against the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome on September 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Brian Kelly kicks off his LSU campaign 0-1 after a gut-wrenching 24-23 loss to Florida State. A TD 99-yard drive with a touchdown pass as time expired was all for naught as the Tigers' game-tying extra point attempt was blocked.

Les Miles would have run a fake.

