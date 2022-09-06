Week two SEC Power Rankings: Gators rise, Wildcats slide

Leave it up to LSU to mess up what could have been a perfect 14-0 for the SEC this past weekend.

Instead, the Southeastern Conference marked a 13-1 record in week one, with three victories over top 25 opponents.

Georgia obliterated Oregon, Arkansas edged Cincinnati, and Florida caught their biggest win over the past three seasons over Utah.

Despite all of the winning, there are several big time movers in this week's rankings.

Here are our week two SEC Power Rankings.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports Alabama cruised to a 55-0 win over Utah State. Little to no flaws detected. 2. Georgia Bulldogs Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports The Bulldogs absolutely phrased Oregon 49-3 and should be No. 2 in this weeks AP Top 25 poll. 3. Arkansas Razorbacks AP Photo/Michael Woods Cincinnati proved that there is little playoff hangover after losing a competitive 31-24 matchup to Arkansas. The Razorbacks looked impressive in the win. 4. Tennessee Volunteers Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports The Vols dropped 59 points on Ball State's dome last Saturday. 5. Florida Gators AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack Anthony Richardson led the Gators to a 29-26 upset win over No. 7 Utah. Depth may be a concern moving forward, but as long as Florida has No. 15... 6. Kentucky Wildcats Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images The Wildcats looked pretty rocky in a 37-13 win over Miami Ohio. The ground game was non-existent. 7. Mississippi State Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports MSU quarterback Will Rogers threw for five touchdowns in a 49-23 win over Memphis. 8. Texas A&M Aggies Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports A&M looked shaky in a 31-0 win over Sam Houston State. QB Haynes King through two interceptions and the offense averaged 3.3 yards per carry on 33 attempts. 9. Auburn Tigers Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn had two quarterbacks throw for over 100 yards on Saturday against Mercer... but one of them threw two interceptions. There's room for improvement everywhere, but the Tigers don't look too shabby. 10. Ole Miss Rebels Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images Jaxson Dart started in a 28-10 win over Troy. Ole Miss committed three turnovers, and the Trojans held onto the ball for a whopping 45 minutes and 35 seconds. The fact that Ole Miss still ran 73 plays in less than 19 minutes is saying something. 11. South Carolina Gamecocks Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Spencer Rattler nor the Gamecocks offense looked particularly impressive in a 35-14 win over Georgia State. The Panthers were leading this on 14-12 midway through the third quarter. 12. Missouri Tigers Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Mizzou picked up a 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech. 13. Vanderbilt Commodores Give Vandy credit - they've reached two wins on the season before LSU could even get to one. Mike Wright is legitimate. He's accounted for 10 touchdowns through two games while averaging 10.3 yards per rush attempt. 14. LSU Tigers Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images Brian Kelly kicks off his LSU campaign 0-1 after a gut-wrenching 24-23 loss to Florida State. A TD 99-yard drive with a touchdown pass as time expired was all for naught as the Tigers' game-tying extra point attempt was blocked. Les Miles would have run a fake.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch