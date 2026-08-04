See Which Auburn Tigers Remain on Injury Report Heading Into Fall Camp

Fall camp begins on the Plains this week, but Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh won’t have everybody healthy right away.

The first-year Auburn head coach had his first media availability of the fall camp period on Tuesday, addressing injuries that were suffered across the last several months. While some will be available at the end of fall camp, others had more negative news.

One of those players, which was one of the more important ones for Golesh, was sophomore Tai Buster on the offensive line. Making strides on the offensive line throughout the spring, he went down with an injury during the summer and will be sidelined to begin the season.

“So, he’ll be out, I would assume the first five or six games, and hopefully have him towards the backstretch,” Golesh said on Tuesday. “It’s unfortunate for him because he’s had an incredible summer, and he is working his tail off to get back.”

Another player that will be out for a long time is sophomore cornerback Devin Williams, who suffered a knee injury during the spring. Golesh said that he would be out for the year with that injury after waiting in the wings during his freshman season on the Plains.

Fortunately for the Auburn head coach, while a number of players won’t practice to start fall camp, they will be there to end it. Sophomore cornerback Shamar Arnoux is “day-to-day,” according to Golesh, but believes that he will be playing by the end of the week. He also mentioned that it was a “new” injury, but it shouldn’t take long for him to be back.

Arnoux, a Florida State transfer, came onto the scene for the Seminoles at the end of 2025. He has the capability to break through the secondary’s depth chart if he has a strong fall.

The same goes to AnQuon “Newboy” Fagans, another “day-to-day” injury at cornerback, according to Golesh. However, he’s optimistic about a quick return.

“We’ll have him back here really quickly,” the head coach said.

Fagans was one of three freshmen to play in every game for the Tigers last season. He record 24 tackles and an interception in 2025.

Other injuries include edge rusher Chris Murray, linebacker Will McDuffie and freshman defensive lineman Corey Wells. Murray had a “touch-up deal” that Golesh sees him returning to the field during the middle of fall camp. McDuffie is another name who should be available at the end of camp as well.

Wells, a four-star recruit from the 2026 class, is overcoming an injury suffered back in high school. Golesh has plans for him to play, however, in his freshman season.

“He’s in the final stages of that,” he said. ‘We hope to have him before the end of camp rolling; we’ll see what kind of contribution he can make this year.”

All in all, it’s an optimistic look for War Eagle, who plans to erase the woes of the previous seasons under Hugh Freeze to establish a presence in the SEC. Golesh will be at the forefront of that, and a healthy team will only help him.

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