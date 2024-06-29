Signing Cam Coleman Signaled Change for Auburn Tigers Recruiting
Wide receiver Cam Coleman, the Auburn Tigers' prized recruit in last year's top-10 recruiting class, will take his first college snaps in two months. While Alabama A&M may resemble a cupcake game for the Auburn Tigers, many see him as both a trailblazer and harbinger of future success.
Coleman's path to The Plains, from a recent historical viewpoint is unique and frustrating, none of which involves him.
However, it speaks to a purposeful choice. For decades, either through weak attempts or outright ignoring, The University of Alabama took over Eastern Alabama to Columbus, Ga., in regards to recruiting. Now, hope surfaces that Cam Coleman's successful recruitment will lead to a strengthening of the pipeline into Auburn University.
Football Hotbed
Coleman called Phenix City, Ala. home. Phenix City rests on the western side of the Chattahoochee River Valley, 40 minutes from Auburn. Additionally, the city is a part of the Columbus-Auburn-Opelika metropolitan area. This region contains 563,967 residents.
The region teems with standout football talent. Hall of Fame linebacker DeMarcus Ware grew up in Auburn. His high school understudy, two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora called the area home. Hundreds of talented players call the region home.
Despite the voluminous numbers of players, a question remains: How did Auburn allow other schools to slip in and sign so much talent from the area, their area? Instead of a pipeline that runs straight from Columbus to Auburn, it ran from Columbus to everywhere else.
Unacceptable
If you glance at a map of the state of Alabama, something should jump out. Tuscaloosa sits over three hours away from Columbus, Ga., the farthest point in Chatt Valley. The Georgia Bulldogs are also three hours away, on a good day with Atlanta traffic.
Meanwhile, Auburn University remains just forty-five minutes away. In the time it takes to bake quality macaroni and cheese, recruits could visit the campus, and coaches could leave the campus to see them.
As mentioned, Demarcus Ware and Osi Umenyiora called Chatt Valley, specifically Auburn, Ala. home during high school. How did they both end up at Troy University? Auburn coaches could skateboard, scooter, or drive a moped to the local high schools. Yet, the talent that wandered away from the area alarmed many residents.
Especially the University of Alabama, who sits four times farther away. Allowing the Crimson Tide to walk into The Valley, take who they want and leave should not sit well. So many Auburn coaching staffs failed miserably. Eastern Alabama/Southwest Georgia should stand as Auburn territory.
Talent At Home
Imagine childhood, wanting to eat a McDonald's. Then, a supervising adult, Mom, Dad, Grandma informs you that they can make burgers and fries at the home. Basically, the phrase " we have McDonalds at home" surfaces.
Turning that thought into recruiting talk "Auburn has recruits at home." Granted, expanding the reach of the recruitment arm counts for a great deal. However, failing to lock down Chatt Valley needs addressing. Poet Ron Padgett once wrote. "Take care of things close to home first. Straighten up your room before you save the world. Then, save the world."
From that standpoint, every blue-chip prospect east of Tuscaloosa, all the way to Columbus needs to meet an Auburn coach.
Setting the Standard
Cam Coleman matters to the Tigers on the field. His recruitment matters off the field. The Plains remain fertile football soil. Leaving home to farm elsewhere makes no sense. Auburn, with Coleman's recruiting, signaled a change. Now, they need to reap the rewards of that success.