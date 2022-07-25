First Look: Smoke Monday in a New Orleans Saints Jersey

Former Auburn Tiger Smoke Monday has always had swag while on The Plains.

That trend will continue as he is now a member of the New Orleans Saints. Monday morning, the New Orleans Saints tweeted out a picture of Monday in a Saints jersey.

He was wearing number 38. He wore 21 while at Auburn but Bradley Roby has that number on the Saints. He was wearing 28 earlier in the offseason for the Saints.

Monday left the Tigers to enter the NFL Draft after the 2021 season. Many draft writers expected Monday to be an early day three pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, unfortunately, that didn't happen.

He slid out of the draft and quickly became a priority UDFA for many teams. When the New Orleans Saints called, it seems like it was a perfect match.

Here's a look at Monday repping the Saints jersey.

