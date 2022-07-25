Skip to main content

First Look: Smoke Monday in a New Orleans Saints Jersey

The former Auburn Tiger looks sharp in his new Saints uniform.

Former Auburn Tiger Smoke Monday has always had swag while on The Plains. 

That trend will continue as he is now a member of the New Orleans Saints. Monday morning, the New Orleans Saints tweeted out a picture of Monday in a Saints jersey. 

He was wearing number 38. He wore 21 while at Auburn but Bradley Roby has that number on the Saints. He was wearing 28 earlier in the offseason for the Saints. 

Monday left the Tigers to enter the NFL Draft after the 2021 season. Many draft writers expected Monday to be an early day three pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, unfortunately, that didn't happen. 

He slid out of the draft and quickly became a priority UDFA for many teams. When the New Orleans Saints called, it seems like it was a perfect match. 

Here's a look at Monday repping the Saints jersey. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

May 14, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Smoke Monday (28) during rookie camp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility.
Football

First Look: Smoke Monday in a New Orleans Saints Jersey

By Zac Blackerby42 seconds ago
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary (23) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary praises DB coach Zac Etheridge

By Lance Dawe49 minutes ago
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Owen Pappoe named to the Butkus Award watch list

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Feb 19, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Danjel Purifoy (3) shoots over Georgia Bulldogs guard Jordan Harris (2) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball alumni team WarReady wins opening game of TBT

By Andrew Stefaniak21 hours ago
Auburn football helmet at SEC Media Days.
Football

4-Star EDGE Joseph Mupoyi to visit Auburn Tuesday

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin answers questions at SEC Media Days.
Football

'We know our football team better now,' Bryan Harsin explains what's different heading into year two with Auburn

By Lance DaweJul 23, 2022 2:08 PM EDT
Oct 12, 1985; Auburn, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Auburn Tigers running back Bo Jackson (34) carries the ball against the Florida State Seminoles at Jordan Hare Stadium.
Football

Bo Jackson to cover funearl cost of victims from Uvalde shooting

By Andrew StefaniakJul 23, 2022 1:02 PM EDT
Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin answers questions at SEC Media Days.
Football

Bryan Harsin discusses the timeline for deciding the starting quarterback

By Zac BlackerbyJul 23, 2022 12:08 PM EDT