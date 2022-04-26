Skip to main content
Five Potential Landing Spots for Smoke Monday

Here are five different landing spots Smoke Monday could land in the NFL Draft.
© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Smoke Monday will look to hear his name called in the NFL Draft this weekend.

Monday was a two-year starter for the Tigers. He was named to PFF’s All-SEC Second Team in 2021 and AP’s same list in 2020. Monday recorded five interceptions during his time at Auburn, three of which he returned for touchdowns.

Smoke brings an edge to his game that few other safeties have. He’s a hard-hitting guy that likens to some of the old-school safeties back in the day. However, this did cause a few targeting calls to be thrown his way during his days at Auburn. With the NFL honing in on player safety, Monday will need to calm down on the hard hits a bit when he transitions to the pros.

Here are five teams that should be looking closely at Smoke Monday come draft time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Auburn to Tampa Bay pipeline has been pretty successful the past few years. Players such as Carlton Davis III, Jamel Dean, John Franklin III, and KJ Britt have all joined the Bucs over the past few drafts. Smoke Monday could join standout safety Antoine Winfield Jr. in the defensive backfield and become a dynamic duo that the NFC South would fear for years to come.

New York Jets

Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh visits during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, USA. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets need everything. New York went out this season and signed veteran safety Jordan Whitehead from Tampa Bay, but if they want to look longterm, Smoke Monday would not be a bad option in the back half of the draft. Smoke would join former Tigers Jamien Sherwood, CJ Uzomah, and Carl Lawson in New York if selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis Colts

New Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan takes questions during a press conference on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. Finals 22

Malik Hooker left the Colts in 2020 and joined the Dallas Cowboys, leaving a hole in one of the safety spots. The Colts seem to have the gritty, smash mouth football identity with players such as Darius Leonard, Jonathan Taylor, Matt Ryan, and others. Smoke Monday is a hard-hitting player that could fill a hole and fit the style the Colts bring to the table.

Philadelphia Eagles

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running backs coach Jemal Singleton during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have little safety and linebacker depth on their roster, which would benefit Smoke Monday. He could come in to training camp and fight for playing time a bit easier in Philadelphia rather than some of the other teams on this list.

Los Angeles Rams

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Blake Countess (24) celebrates with Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the first quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The defending Super Bowl champions do not have many picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but they could use a safety at one of those picks. Eric Weddle emerged from retirement during the postseason for the Rams due to the lack of depth at the safety position. Now that the 37-year old veteran has called it a career for good, Smoke Monday could come in and fight for playing time in Los Angeles. The Rams also play multiple linebackers due to their 3-4 scheme, so Monday could be a versatile weapon in the box if called upon.

Five Potential Landing Spots for Smoke Monday

