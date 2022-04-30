Skip to main content

Smoke Monday signs free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints

The former Auburn defensive back is heading further south.

Auburn has its first free-agent signing of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Smoke Monday, a former four-star prospect and multi-year starter for the Tigers has signed a free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Monday was a team favorite and fan favorite during his time on The Plains. He was widely respected by his teammates and his high energy and style of play were easy to pull for during his Auburn tenure.

There were questions about Monday's ability in pass coverage during his time at Auburn but he was a really strong asset when he was closer to the line of scrimmage. It will be interesting to see how the Saints use Monday in their defense moving forward. He could be used as a box safety at the next level.

Monday is the second Auburn Tiger to be drafted or signed to a free-agent deal during the Bryan Harsin era. Cornerback Roger McCreary was drafted in the second round by the Tennessee Titans.

Monday ran a 4.52 40-time at the NFL Scouting Combine, had a broad jump of 124 inches, and a seven-second 3-cone drill.

It's easy to see Monday play with passion and aggression on the field. He will probably need to play special teams early in his career where many could see him succeeding.

Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) celebrates a pass breakup against Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Aumsu03
