SOURCE: Bryan Harsin is telling players that want to redshirt that they must enter the transfer portal or quit the team

With Zykevious Walker and Landen King both announcing their intention to transfer from Auburn, a source tells Auburn Daily that Auburn football Head Coach Bryan Harsin is telling players that have asked for redshirts that their only options are to quit the football program or enter the transfer portal.

The NCAA Board of Governors has adopted rule changes that prohibit players from entering the transfer portal outside of defined "windows" - a 45-day period that begins the day after "championship selections" are made is the first window, with a 2nd window coming May 1st through May 15th. There is also a provision that allows a 30-day portal entry period for student-athletes who "experience head coach changes or have athletics aid reduced, canceled or not renewed", seemingly taking away momentum to fire a head coach during the season.

Converted TE Landen King only has one catch for 24 yards on the season - he was reportedly asked to lose weight to transition to wide receiver in the offseason, but has received only limited snaps so far on the season and requested a redshirt to preserve eligibility.

Attempts to verify King's stats on Auburn's roster were met with a "404" message, indicating his online profile had already been wiped from the roster as of Tuesday night, just hours after the social media message was posted by King.

Of Auburn's 18 signees in the 2021 recruiting class, nine have already left the program, including five of the top ten. Some transferred in the 2021 offseason, with Dematrius Davis (Alabama State), Hal Presley (Baylor), Lee Hunter (UCF), Ian Matthews (Mizzouri), Ro Torrence (Arizona State), and Kamal Hadden (Tennessee) all finding new homes for the 2022 season. Defensive lineman Marquis Robinson entered the transfer portal in January of 2022, only to withdraw in April and remain with the Tigers. Cornerback AD Diamond, a freshman from Mobile, has not officially made an announcement but is not currently listed on Auburn's online roster as of Tuesday night.

According to the source close to the Auburn football program, Harsin was refusing to allow players to request a redshirt without a medical reason for not playing. It was being referred to as "you play or you go", forcing players to prematurely give up on their 2022 season in order to not lose a season of eligibility.

