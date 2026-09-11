Southern Mississippi Players to Watch Against the Auburn Tigers this Weekend

The Auburn Tigers may have survived their game against Baylor last weekend, but they have not been able to bask in their victory, as preparation for their upcoming game against Southern Mississippi began almost immediately after the game. The Golden Eagles beat their week one opponent, Alcorn State, by a final score of 49-3, so it is clear that this team can, at the very least, perform well against similar opponents.

Though the Golden Eagles are certainly not the most difficult opponent the Tigers will play this year, the Tigers can’t afford to sleep on any team this early in the season if they are looking to be bowl-eligible this year.

There are a few Golden Eagles who could stand in the way of that pursuit, though.

Ethan Hampton - Quarterback

Southern Miss Golden Eagles quarterback Ethan Hampton (5) looks to pass the ball during the college football game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Alcorn State Braves at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg. Photo by Matt Bush. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Golden Eagles used three different quarterbacks against Alcorn State, largely because Hampton was able to get the offense going in a hurry, resulting in a blowout that allowed the Golden Eagles to play with other quarterback options. Hampton was the only of the three quarterbacks to throw a touchdown, though he also threw an interception over the course of the game.

In total, Hampton accounted for 180 yards of passing and 15 yards of rushing throughout his team’s season opener, serving as a perfect complementary piece to Southern Miss’ rush-heavy offense. The Tigers may be able to take advantage of his accuracy struggles, though, as he completed just over 56% of the passes he threw last weekend.

Steven Robinson - Running Back

Southern Miss Golden Eagles running back Steven Robinson (14) runs the ball during the college football game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Alcorn State Braves at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg. Photo by Matt Bush. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The greater of a two-headed rushing attack, Robinson dominated the Golden Eagles’ season-opener with over 120 yards of total rushing and three touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per rush throughout the matchup. His counterpart, Jamarise Wilder, scored twice on over 90 yards of rushing.

Notably, however, Robinson did not record a rush over 12 yards in that matchup, a noticeable flaw in an otherwise strong rushing attack. The Tigers have already illustrated the principle of ‘bend, don’t break’ on defense earlier this season, a trend that may continue against Robinson.

Kobi Albert - Defensive Back

Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive back Kobi Albert (22) reacts after an interception during the college football game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Alcorn State Braves at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg. Photo by Matt Bush. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Remember how Byrum Brown threw three interceptions last week? Kobi Albert caught three interceptions last week in a hallmark season-opener for the Golden Eagles. Though the Golden Eagles’ defense otherwise may not be the strongest, Byrum Brown will need to monitor his passes closely if Albert is on the field.

Alex Golesh and Joel Gordon have taken responsibility for two of Brown’s interceptions last week, saying it came down to overly aggressive playcalling, so they will need to keep an eye out for Albert in the same way Brown needs to, lest the Tigers’ quarterback have another multi-interception game.

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