Three Auburn Offensive Players to Watch Against Florida

The time has finally come for the Auburn Tigers to kick off SEC play, and the first matchup of their SEC slate, against the Florida Gators, may very well be the closest of the season. Analysts, experts and fans alike have been all over the board with their predictions, but just about all agree that a few key players could be the difference in this matchup.

The Tigers’ offense will almost certainly be a major deciding factor in this matchup, as Florida appears to have one of the best offenses in the country, and the Tigers will need to keep up with their production. These three Tigers, in my opinion, may well be the difference in that group’s production.

Byrum Brown - Quarterback

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) is interviewed after the program's win over Southern Miss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is the third week in a row that I have listed Brown as a player to watch in an Auburn matchup, and the reason remains the same: Brown has the ability to take over any matchup he is in, but he has yet to do so in an Auburn uniform so far.

If there was ever a game for Brown to start firing on all cylinders, though, it would be on Saturday against Florida, as he seems to have worked out some of the kinks in his game in last week’s matchup with Southern Miss. There are, of course, still a lot of question marks surrounding his game, but if Brown can put on a show on Saturday, the Tigers’ chances of winning should improve dramatically.

Jeremiah Cobb - Running Back

Auburn Tigers running back Jeremiah Cobb (23) attempts to jump over a defender as he runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Southern Miss Golden Eagles | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In large part, this game is expected to be a battle of two top running backs against two top rushing defenses, and Jeremiah Cobb will tote the rock for the Tigers in this battle. Cobb has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season, largely due to inconsistencies on the offensive line, but he’ll likely need to match the production of Florida Heisman favorite Jadan Baugh, which is a tall task to ask of any player.

However, Cobb has proven an ability to put together strong performances in key SEC matchups, as just last year, he rushed for over 100 yards in Auburn’s matchups against Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Missouri, though his 153-yard performance against the Commodores was what many would consider to be the capstone for his season.

There will be no SEC matchup for the Tigers this year with the long-term gravity of the Florida game, so if there was ever a time for a vintage Cobb performance, it would be now.

Keshaun Singleton - Wide Receiver

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Keshaun Singleton (11) celebrates after making a first down. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though the rushing attack is expected to be the major difference in this game, many are expecting a defensive struggle that could be punctuated by a key big play or drive from either team. In terms of big-play threat, there is no one on Auburn’s roster quite like Singleton, the Tigers’ leading receiver to date.

Singleton has yet to bring in a touchdown this season as Brown’s passing has struggled, but he has still managed to average over 13 yards per catch on his way to 131 total yards this season. Florida will certainly be selling out for the rush at times throughout the game, so if the Tigers can identify that and find Singleton in a crease, things could get spooky in a hurry for the Gators.

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