What does Tank Bigsby's production look like against the SEC in 2022?

Auburn's bell cow back was not consistent in conference play last season.

Auburn struggled to run the ball last season. They also have a really good running back in the backfield.

These two things should not be true. Unfortunately, because of run blocking, they are.

Tank Bigsby struggled to find room at times last season, but overcame the adversity and still managed to rush for over a thousand yards.

The SEC slate was particularly difficult for Bigsby. Can he improve against conference opponents this year?

Take a look at our stat of the day.

Stat of the day

Against SEC competition in 2021, Tank Bigsby ran for 600 yards on 142 attempts (4.2 yards per carry).

That's an average of 75 rushing yards per SEC game.

He only managed to eclipse 100 yards rushing against two opponents (South Carolina and Ole Miss, 94th and 104th nationally in rushing defense).

What it means

Auburn struggled to block with consistency last season. The offensive line has been patchwork for a few years now given how poorly Gus Malzahn recruited the trenches.

Auburn has had yet another extremely talented running back come through the program, except this time, he's not getting much help from the personnel surrounding him. Unless the o-line is able to turn it around it what could be Bigsby's final season on the Plains, fans could be left to speculate over what his career might have been if he had a better surrounding cast.

It's not like its all on the offensive line. Bigsby struggled to find holes at times last season, and on top of that, he probably didn't get as many carries as he deserved.

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
