Skip to main content

Can Auburn and Tank Bigsby establish their inside rushing attack in 2022?

The Tigers have struggled to run block consistently.

Despite Auburn's offensive line having issues run blocking, they've still had Tank Bigsby. The former four-star running back heading into his junior year with a collective 1,933 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

While it would be nice to expect that Bigsby is able to continue to build on his game this season, the offensive line may hold him back. In a downhill, between the tackles rushing attack, Tank was forced to bounce plays outside far too often last year. Take a look at these numbers.

Stat of the day

Of Tank Bigsby’s 1,100 rushing yards in 2021, 422 yards (38%) came from outside rushing plays. 

40 carries around left end for 166 yards (4.2 yards), and 54 carries around right end for 256 yards (4.7 yards).

What it means

Auburn's offensive line struggled to establish a consistent push with the interior of their offensive line. This has been a theme for a few seasons now. I'd even argue in 2017, bell cow back Kerryon Johnson had issues running between the tackles and usually had to bounce his runs to the outside.

We've seen Tank Bigsby do a lot of that during his time at Auburn. In 2022, I would expect Bigsby's rushing totals to be similar to those of last year when it comes to outside rushing plays (somewhere between 4.2 and 4.7 YPC). However, I would expect Bigsby to receive a higher percentage of inside carries, with a higher success rate. With the experience the Tigers have up front at guard and center, there's no reason to expect anything but a step forward.

Read yesterday's Stat of the day.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Can Auburn and Tank Bigsby establish their inside rushing attack in 2022?

By Lance Dawe1 minute ago
Hueytown's Earl Woods (1) looks to pass during the Class 6A football state championship at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Clay-Chalkville leads Hueytown 22-14 at halftime.
Football

Looking at the Top Quarterbacks in Alabama High School for 2022

By Trey Lee3 hours ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after a walk off score by Nate LaRue.
Baseball

Auburn baseball walks off Alabama State; prepares for Kennesaw State

By Lindsay Crosby5 hours ago
Robby AshfordAuburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Podcasts

Podcast: What SEC transfer quarterback production means for Auburn football

By Zac Blackerby6 hours ago
Mar 21, 2022; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson (71) throws in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during spring training at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Keegan Thompson Shines Out of the Bullpen for the Cubs

By Zac Blackerby21 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Five Reasons Jabari Smith Should Be Selected Number One Overall

By Andrew Stefaniak22 hours ago
Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

How did transfer quarterbacks fair in the SEC last season?

By Zac BlackerbyApr 19, 2022
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Football

Three potential trap games for Auburn football in 2022

By Lance DaweApr 19, 2022