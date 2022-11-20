RB Tank Bigsby is moving up the Auburn rushing leaderboards

Coming into the 2022 season, the consensus was that Tank Bigsby was the most talented player on the team, and his performance continues to prove it.

His 18 carries for 102 yards (and two touchdowns) in the 41-17 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday night put him at 7th on the Auburn career rushing list with 2,845 yards. He passed both Brent Fullwood, who collected 2,789 yards from 1983-1986, and Stephen Davis, who racked up 2,811 yards from 1993-1995, on the all-time list.

Next for Bigsby is Tre Mason, who put up 2,979 yards from 2011-2013. 134 yards against Alabama seems like a tall task on its face, but interim head coach Cadillac Williams is confident in the ability of the coaching staff to scheme up opportunities for Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter, and the playmakers on this offense.

"The good coaches I have been around and the offensive coordinators I had when I played here...There are a lot of good coaches. One thing a good coach has to have is to know how to get the ball to their best players. Somehow it is not about what system we run. I am a firm believer that you have to do what is best for your team. If that is us lining up and running the football different ways, then that is where we are at. As we go along the game of football is about confidence. Gain confidence and add a little bit."

Williams went on to explain that the 2nd half surge in offensive production came after some rather simple halftime adjustments. (Auburn had only 71 yards rushing at halftime, including a mere 23 by Bigsby.)

"Come halftime we challenged the offensive line. I told them they are getting their butt kicked in the trenches. I look right at the running backs and tell them to break tackles. We need extra yards. It is a combination of all of that. The players responded to what they have been doing all year.”

Auburn finished the game with 252 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground at 6.0 yards per carry. Hunter came in 2nd in rushing with 109 yards and a touchdown, while QB Robby Ashford added 37 yards on nine carries.

Auburn prepares this week for the final regular season game, The Iron Bowl, this Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

