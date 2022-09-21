The Action Network includes Auburn football in latest bowl game predictions

Although Auburn got blown out at home against Penn State in week three, Action Network still believes the Tigers are bowl game bound.

Action Network made predictions for every bowl game for the 2022 season following week three. Their predictions included the Auburn Tiger’s facing off against the Iowa State Cyclones in the AutoZone Liberty bowl on December 28th in Memphis, Tennessee. Action network had previously predicted Auburn to play in the Gasparilla bowl against Arizona.

Auburn is 2-1 coming off a loss to Penn State. The Tigers have one more non conference game this season on November 19th against Western Kentucky and all eight conference games left on their schedule. If Auburn is going to be bowl eligible this season, they will have to win at least four of the nine games left.

Iowa State is 3-0 through the season with a win over a top 10 team.

This would be the first time in school history the two teams will face off.

The Liberty bowl is the seventh oldest bowl games in college football with the first game being played in 1959. The bowl game was first moved to Memphis Tennessee in 1965 and has been played there ever since.

The Auburn Tigers played against the Ole Miss Rebels in the first Liberty Bowl held in Memphis Tennessee where Auburn was defeated by the Rebels 13-7.

Auburn has had two appearances in the Liberty bowl throughout school history with their last appearance being in 1984 when the Tigers beat Arkansas 21-15.

The Auburn Tigers have a record of 1-1 in the Liberty bowl.

