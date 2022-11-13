Skip to main content

The best photos from Auburn's win over Texas A&M

Here are some incredible shots from an incredible night inside Jordan Hare Stadium.

There are very few venues better for a night game than Auburn's Jordan Hare Stadium. 

Saturday's energy around Cinterim head coach Carnell Williams was infectious and it reflected in the team's play on the field. 

The cool light show resulted in some cool moments as well. 

Here are some of the best shots from Auburn Daily's Eric Starling Saturday evening. 

Tank Bigsby running along side Carnell Williams.
John Cohen
Jayson Jones
War Eagle
Carnell Williams
Cayden Bridges
Auburn football team running out vs Texas A&M.
Tyler Fromm
Robby Ashford
Jaylin Simpson
Robby Ashford
Morris Joseph Jr.
Marcus Harris and Aubie celebrating the Auburn football win vs Texas A&M.
Auburn defense vs Texas A&M
Aubie

Robby Ashford
