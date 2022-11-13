The best photos from Auburn's win over Texas A&M
Here are some incredible shots from an incredible night inside Jordan Hare Stadium.
There are very few venues better for a night game than Auburn's Jordan Hare Stadium.
Saturday's energy around Cinterim head coach Carnell Williams was infectious and it reflected in the team's play on the field.
The cool light show resulted in some cool moments as well.
Here are some of the best shots from Auburn Daily's Eric Starling Saturday evening.
