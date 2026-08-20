The Question Alex Golesh Has For Standout Reciever Keshaun Singleton

Redshirt junior wide receiver Keshaun Singleton has had a strong showing in his first two seasons of college football. It led to his transfer to the Auburn Tigers to play with his former head coach, Alex Golesh.

Singleton has the tools to be one of the best receivers in the SEC in 2026, but Golesh asks his receiver the same question every day as he walks into the Woltosz Football Performance Center during Auburn’s fall camp.

“The challenge for him, as I tell him literally every morning, is ‘Can you do it every single day?’” Golesh said on Wednesday. “And he’s playing at a high, high level. He’s really confident. The entire team believes in him.”

The Norcross, Ga., native continues to shine throughout fall camp, which Golesh praised after Auburn’s second scrimmage on Wednesday. After the two have been together since Singleton stepped foot on USF’s campus in 2023.

Golesh has seen tremendous growth throughout his process since that year.

“I’ve known Keshaun for so long,” he said. “He’s grown up so much, and for him, when his off-the-field process is right, he could be as special as there is in the country.”

Singleton finished his redshirt sophomore season leading the Bulls in receiving yards, recording 50 receptions for 877 yards and eight touchdowns. While that was in the American Athletic Conference, there’s potential for the wideout to be even better on the Plains in 2026.

That’s the potential Golesh has seen in his long-time receiver throughout fall camp in the past two weeks.

“It’s just, it’s always come so natural to him,” he said, “and so learning what it is every single day, how you take care of your body, how you study film, how much sleep you get, all of that, just everything that goes into being an elite football player.”

Auburn’s tactic of using one hotel for the entire program, coaches and players alike, benefitted for players like Singleton, who were able to remain bought in while gaining important chemistry with teammates. Because of this, the wideout has also gained positive relationships with the group as a first-year Tiger.

Even from the sideline, his head coach has been optimistic of how he’s gotten along with the rest of the team.

“He’s just an incredible teammate and loves football,” he said. “It’s just everything else that goes into it, he’s learning and growing, and it’s all come together for him.”

If the Tigers are to break out on offense in 2026, look no further than Singleton playing a critical role in the unit, especially with his previous relationship with fellow USF transfer Byrum Brown at quarterback.

“He is it, and it’s all come together for him this summer, and so proud of him,” Golesh said.

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