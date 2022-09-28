There's some Auburn football action in Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football season has begun. The drafts are now complete. Many people are now disappointed with their teams and scouring the waiver wire for help to turn their season around. Others might just be playing for fun and may enjoy having a Tiger or two on their team. Regardless of your current predicament, here are some potential Auburn player pickups and a breakdown of their fantasy relevance.

Daniel Carlson

First of all, what a guy. I remember being in Tampa during his freshman year in which he struggled throughout. He missed so many kicks during that outback bowl that he may have truly solely determined whether fans would be getting a free blooming onion or coconut shrimp. Walking off the field he had his head hung low. I watched as Kristi Malzahn came over and gave him a big hug as she walked him to the locker room with her arm around him. I cannot recall that man missing another kick. Daniel was a Lou Groza finalist three years in a row (but somehow never won). He was among the best Auburn kickers of all time and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.

Carlson’s professional career has emulated his college one down to the letter. He had such a bad overtime game for the Vikings that they cut him after one bad day.

That was a big mistake on their part though, as Daniel has led the NFL in scoring two years in a row! He was also recently named 2nd team all-pro, and has converted an impressive 87% of his kicks. If you need help at kicker this year you could not do better. Guess who is a top-two kicker in fantasy points this year: Daniel Carlson.

Buccaneers Defense

The Bucs defense has been very good for a while now, and three of the reasons for that are Auburn Tigers. Linebacker KJ Britt, and corners Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean are a big part of why the Bucs defense is 2nd in fantasy points this year. Jamel Dean intercepted Saints quarterback Jameis Winston twice last week.

On a similar note, below is a clip of Auburn great Derrick Brown intercepting Jameis this week. You know what, maybe just play any defense facing Winston.

There are several Auburn receivers that could have fantasy production later this year. Whether you are playing in season-long leagues or weekly games on Prize Picks here are a few names to keep an eye on.

Other names

Anthony Schwartz, known for his blazing speed, could be a great pickup once his quarterback Deshaun Watson comes back.

Darius Slayton has gotten some playing time on the Giants this year with their go-to receivers yet to emerge. With Sterling Shepherd just ruled out for the year and Kenny Golladay struggling, look for Slayton to become a flex-worthy option.

CJ Uzomah had a solid fantasy run last year with the Bengals. He has been dealing with injuries, but look to see if he develops a connection with Zach Wilson once they are back on the field together.

