Three Arkansas Players That Could Cause Problems For Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak this weekend as Ryan Silverfield’s Arkansas Razorbacks, who are also hungry for a rare SEC win, come to town to take on the Tigers this Saturday at 11:45 a.m. CT.

The Tigers are early favorites in this matchup, as Vegas gives Golesh’s squad a 10.5-point advantage over the Hogs, while ESPN gives the Tigers an 80.4% chance to pick up their fifth win of the season. However, Alex Golesh has never won a game against Silverfield in his career, going 0-3 dating back to when the pair were at USF and Memphis, respectively.

As such, it would be unwise to write the Hogs off so soon, and the talent on their roster only furthers that point. These three players, however, could make the difference.

KJ Jackson - Quarterback

One of the most athletic quarterbacks in the SEC, Jackson is in his first-ever full season at the helm of the Razorbacks’ offense, and the junior has been quite respectable over the course of the season. Jackson averages around 210 passing yards per game and has thrown seven touchdowns to just five interceptions.

Like Trinidad Chambliss from last week’s Ole Miss matchup, Jackson is a strong passer, but becomes an X factor with his legs. Though the junior does not lead his team in total rushing yards, he leads the group in rushing touchdowns with four, an aspect the Tigers will have to keep an eye on. He only averages 2.4 yards per rush, though, so if the Tigers’ linebackers and defensive line can keep him contained, the Razorbacks should have a tough time getting going.

Chris Marshall - Wide Receiver

Marshall has been one of the best receivers in college football this season, ranking sixth among all SEC receivers in total yards with 633 through this point in the season, though there is a noticeable drop-off in touchdown production, as the senior has only found his way into the endzone twice this season.

Despite a lack of touchdowns, though, Marshall has proven to be a crucial aspect of Arkansas’ offense, a fact that is made all the more terrifying for Hog fans with the knowledge that the senior was listed on Wednesday’s injury report, albeit as ‘probable.’ Marshall’s inclusion or exclusion could make all the difference in a matchup like this, especially since the Tigers’ secondary is also battered with injuries.

Ben Bogle - Linebacker

Bogle may not rank first among the Razorbacks’ defense in terms of total or solo tackles, but he has proven to be an impact player in various phases of the game. So far this season, the senior has accounted for 50 total tackles, 21 of which were solo tackles, while tacking on a sack, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

Bogle will be a key part of the Razorbacks’ attempts to limit Byrum Brown’s legs and short passes, strategies the Tigers have leaned heavily on since their bye week preceding the Georgia matchup. If Bogle and company can keep Brown contained, things could get hairy for the Tigers in their own stadium.

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