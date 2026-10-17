Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 7 (Bet on Jeremiah Smith to Have Another Big Performance)

Week 7 of the college football season is already underway, and we have a loaded slate of great games to watch and bet on today.

If you're in a state where you can bet on college football player props, you'd be doing yourself a disservice by not getting in on the action. I have a few player props that I love for today's games, so let's dive into three of my favorites.

Best College Football Prop Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jeremiah Smith 150+ Receiving Yards (+138)

Jonaz Walton 70+ Rushing Yards (+132)

Chris Marshall Anytime Touchdown (+120)

Jeremiah Smith 150+ Receiving Yards (+138)

The odds-on Heisman Trophy favorite is in for another huge performance. The Hoosiers have struggled to defend the pass this season, ranking 76th in opponent EPA per pass and 43rd in opponent pass success rate. They simply don't have the skill in the secondary to slow down the best player in college football. Smith is already averaging 152.66 receiving yards per game this season, so there's no reason why he can't rack up 150+ yards against on Saturday.

I love this bet at plus-money.

Jonaz Walton 70+ Rushing Yards (+132)

The weakest unit in this game is BYU's run defense, which ranks 78th in opponent rush EPA and 32nd in opponent rush success rate. That could lead to a big game for Jonaz Walton, who has been Notre Dame's most effective rusher this season. He has racked up 409 yards on 52 carries in 2026, good for 7.9 yards per rush. Notre Dame would be smart to hand him the ball early and often in this game.

Chris Marshall Anytime Touchdown (+120)

The Arkansas wide receiver, Chris Marshall, has already hauled in a blistering 42 receptions this season, which is tied for the sixth-most receptions in all of college football. He has only scored two touchdowns through the first six weeks, but if he keeps racking up this many receptions, more touchdowns are in his near future. He and the Razorbacks will face a Vanderbilt team that ranks 81st in opponent EPA per pass and 76th in opponent pass success rate. That makes him a great bet to score a touchdown at +120.

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