Three Auburn Tigers in final NFL Draft Big Board

Three Auburn Tigers are ranked in NFL Draft expert's final player rankings.

It will be no surprise when cornerback Roger McCreary becomes Auburn's first player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

The question leading up to his selection will be, "When is he going to be taken?" 

Most mock drafts have McCreary going somewhere in the second round. Two more Auburn Tigers may hear their name called before the end of the draft as well, defensive back Smoke Monday and linebacker Zakoby McClain. 

The Draft Scout, headed up by NFL Draft expert Matt Miller, release the final big board rankings Thursday morning, around 12 hours before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft. Three Tigers made the list of the top 300 players. 

Here's where he had them ranked. 

54. CB Roger McCreary 

176. EDGE Zakoby McClain

266. SAF Smoke Monday 

There are a few interesting points to draw from this. The first is that McClain is ranked higher than Monday. The second is that they list McClain as an EDGE, not a box linebacker. It will be interesting to see if the NFL team that acquires McClain uses him as an EDGE. 

The final thing to draw from this is that this implies that Monday may not be seen as a draftable player. There are only 262 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. It would come as a shock if Monday were to slip on of the NFL Draft altogether 

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn linebacker Zakoby Mcclain (LB24) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
