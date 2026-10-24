Three LSU Players Who Could Cause Problems for Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers have a difficult matchup against the LSU Tigers scheduled for this Saturday, though after a win like last week’s upset against Georgia, nothing feels impossible on the Plains. With that said, though, LSU presents a host of unique challenges that the Tigers have not yet faced this season, and it will take quite a bit from Alex Golesh’s squad to topple the No. 18 team in the country.

Lane Kiffin’s squad is the result of this offseason’s No. 1 transfer portal class in the country, so there is high-level talent across the board for the Tigers. As a result, LSU has several players who could be the difference in this week’s Tiger Bowl, but these three stand out in particular.

Sam Leavitt - Quarterback

Oct 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws the ball during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A transfer from Arizona State, Leavitt is in his first year with LSU and has gotten off to a strong start. Leading the Tigers to a 5-2 record so far this season, the dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 1,785 yards and 14 touchdowns on 70.1% completion while also rushing for 270 yards and seven touchdowns.

There’s a slight chink in the junior’s armor, though, as he has been sacked 11 times throughout the season and thrown eight interceptions, so if the Tigers, led by Da’Shawn Womack off the edge and Cody Sigler in the middle, are able to pressure him well, they may find themselves with some LSU mistakes to take advantage of.

Dilin Jones - Running Back

Dilin Jones 13, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have struggled to contain the rush this year in SEC play, barring their win over Georgia, as Tennessee’s DeSean Bishop and Florida’s Jadan Baugh each rushed for over 160 yards and three touchdowns against DJ Durkin’s defense earlier in the year.

The Tigers’ major rushing threat to stop this week is Dilin Jones, a sophomore who has already rushed for 566 yards and five touchdowns this season, including a hallmark 113-yard, two-touchdown performance against Clemson.

Though Jones may not be the strongest rusher the Tigers have faced this year, he has proven to be consistent enough to keep Kiffin’s offense variable. Shutting down that variable means the Tigers will be forced to lean on their passing game, which should help Auburn’s chances of taking down LSU.

TJ Dottery - Linebacker

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) runs the ball as LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) attempts a tackle during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Auburn’s Elijah Melendez, Dottery leads the Tigers in several defensive production categories, including 52 total tackles, 22 solo tackles, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. He’s a versatile threat that can disrupt just about any part of Auburn’s offense, and they’ll have to be intelligent about how they approach the middle of the field with the senior lurking.

However, unlike Melendez, Dottery has yet to record a sack this season, but that doesn’t mean he should be written off completely in that regard, as Byrum Brown remains the most sacked quarterback in the SEC.

Dottery has had 12-tackle games in each of the Tigers’ last two matchups, and Auburn will likely be doing everything they can to make sure he doesn’t pick up a third. He’s certainly hot coming off LSU’s matchups with Mississippi State and Kentucky, though Auburn presents a different type of offense that should provide challenges for him.

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