Auburn Football Adding This Home Advantage Ahead of No. 18 LSU

When a program only has one home game in a month, it typically wants to cash in on the opportunity to beat an opponent, especially if it’s a big name. The Auburn Tigers are doing so this weekend.

According to the Deputy Athletic Director for External Affairs and the Chief Revenue Officer of Auburn, Rhett Hobart, the Auburn University Marching Band is expected to be much louder than in typical games at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Saturday will be the first time that the band is put in front of a microphone, adding to the crowd noise.

The band is being mic’d, beginning this weekend. — Rhett Hobart (@RhettHobart) October 21, 2026

Hobart also added that it will be mic’d up through field-level band speakers, meaning there will be a 1-2 second delay between that speaker and the main system. A former Auburn anthem, All The Above, will also be played to fire up the crowd.

The move couldn’t have come at a better time for head coach Alex Golesh and his group, too. Auburn is coming off of its biggest win of the last decade, already being the biggest win of the Golesh era just six games in. The Tigers took down No. 1 Georgia on a game-winning field goal in Athens this past weekend, putting the program back on the map as a team that’s difficult to deal with.

It creates the perfect storm for its next opponent, No. 18 LSU, who brings drama in itself with head coach Lane Kiffin coming from several other SEC programs. However, there’s a quirk with this team from the Bayou: it hasn’t won a single away game this season.

LSU fell to both its away opponents this season, Kentucky and Ole Miss, being a two-loss program in the conference already this season. Both losses were in one-score games, with the loss to the Wildcats being in overtime, coming on a gutsy two-point conversion call.

Auburn hasn’t played at home in nearly over a month, either, most likely being a sellout. The Tigers took down Vanderbilt 21-15 on the Plains at the end of September, setting the stage for a month that would feature four SEC ranked opponents. After many expected the Tigers to be returning home on a two-game skid, there’s newfound hope that Golesh’s group could continue to right the ship at home this weekend.

This game will also have AP Poll implications. Auburn received 61 votes of consideration in this week’s poll, being the third team out of the top 25 during this cycle. A win at home this weekend would certainly put the Tigers with a number next to their name going forward, which would be a trip to Oxford to face Ole Miss on Halloween.

Now, Auburn will have even more sound on its side, looking to disrupt the rhythm of transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt and an LSU offense that will look to get the game out of hand early on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Central from Jordan-Hare Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

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