Three Matchups Auburn Fans Should Most Look Forward to in 2025
The Auburn Tigers have now reloaded with a bunch of talent for the 2025 season. Now, it is time to look forward as head coach Hugh Freeze and the rest of the staff prepare the team for a grueling season at the end of the year. With their 2025 schedule already announced, here are three matchups fans can look forward to next season.
Auburn at Oklahoma: Sept. 20 at Norman, Okla.
While this game would not normally be as important as other games on their schedule, there are several key things of importance for the 2025 edition. Firstly, new transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold will be making his return to Norman Field in an Auburn jersey. Arnold was benched before the Tigers' clash with the Sooners in 2024. There will be a chip on Jackson Arnold’s shoulder as he leads his new team against his old one, especially with the way he went out in Oklahoma.
It will also be the first SEC game for the Tigers on their schedule. The Tigers will want to get revenge for losing such a close game in 2024 in Auburn, Ala. There is certainly a chance the Tigers get the victory here.
Georgia at Auburn: Oct. 11 at Auburn, Ala.
Once again, the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” will continue, at least for another season. The Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs rivalry has lasted dating back to 1892. There have been 128 games between the two teams. At this point in time, the Bulldogs have a 64-56-8 series lead over the Tigers.
That all could change come this October. Despite making it to the College Football Playoff semifinals, the Bulldogs have an interesting quarterback situation. Firstly, former starter Carson Beck transferred to the Miami (FL) Hurricanes. Third-string quarterback Jaden Rashada entered the transfer portal after Gunner Stockton became the starting quarterback during the College Football Playoff. That left just Stockton on the Bulldog roster, who was decent at best as he played against the country’s best teams. Should the Tigers' defense get a handle and be able to contain the other playmakers on the field, they could pull one back against the Bulldogs.
Alabama at Auburn: Nov. 29 at Auburn, Ala.
Could there have been any other team to be in this spot? The Iron Bowl is not only considered one of the best rivalries in the SEC, but also one of the best rivalries in college football entirely. The two in-state schools have played each other every year since 1893, with Auburn winning the first-ever edition of the Iron Bowl. Despite being one of the rivalries that always keep us on our toes, it wasn’t played for 40 years.
Alabama currently leads the series 50-37-1. The Tigers’ last win came in 2019 when the Tigers won behind the arm of former quarterback Bo Nix and former head coach Gus Malzahn. The No. 15 Auburn Tigers upset the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide 48-45 at home. This could happen again. Currently, the Crimson Tide are in the middle of a quarterback change as their starter Jalen Milroe heads to the NFL. On top of that, the Tigers will not have to go up against former Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. With Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer only in his second season next year, the Crimson Tide could continue to struggle. With this matchup in Auburn, this could be the year that the Tigers end the streak and beat Alabama.