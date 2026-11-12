Three Mississippi State Bulldogs Auburn Fans Should Keep an Eye On for Saturday Matchup

The Auburn Tigers are now through the bulk of their schedule, and just three games remain, each at a varying level of difficulty. Next week, the Tigers will take on FCS Samford; the week after, they’ll take on currently No. 7 Alabama, but this week, the difficulty seems to split the difference, as the Tigers will head to Starkville for a matchup with 4-5 Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs are quite beat up heading into this matchup, as Jeff Lebby is down his star quarterback, Kamario Taylor, but there are still several Bulldogs who could cause significant problems for the Tigers’ defense.

Let’s break it down.

AJ Swann - Quarterback

With Taylor out for the season, the Bulldogs have tried to make multiple quarterbacks work, but the expected starter for this week’s game is AJ Swann, who has played just one full game this season: the Bulldogs’ loss to Vanderbilt, where he passed for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Standing with a whopping -15 rushing yards on the season, Swann is far from the rushing threat that Taylor was, which changes up the Tigers’ game plan dramatically. Keeping Swann contained will be less of a priority, while stopping the rush and limiting passes could easily be the difference in the game.

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Fluff Bothwell - Running Back

Far and away the Bulldogs’ leading rusher this season, Bothwell could be a significant issue for an Auburn defense that currently ranks the worst in the SEC at stopping the run. Plus, with Taylor out and an unproven option at quarterback, the rushing attack will likely be the safest spot for Lebby to establish his offense.

Bothwell is a great option for getting that rushing attack going, as well– he’s rushed for 613 yards and three touchdowns on an average of five yards per carry–but if the Tigers can keep him contained and force the Bulldogs to lean on their passing game, they may be able to take advantage of some key Swann mistakes.

Sanfrisco Magee - Wide Receiver

Magee is one of the more interesting pieces on this Mississippi State team, as even though he has nearly 200 yards fewer than the Bulldogs’ leading receiver, Anthony Evans, Magee appears to be something of a touchdown magnet for the Bulldogs, as he leads the team in total touchdowns with eight, one more than the total number of rushing touchdowns the Bulldogs have managed this season.

Magee has played in just three games this season without recording a touchdown, and he has had multiple touchdowns in two games. Notably, he has not managed more than four receptions in a single game this season, yet he still finds a way into the end zone just about every game, usually from at least 30 yards out.

For the Tigers’ secondary, it will be easy to fixate on Evans, leaving Magee free for a quick score, so they will have to remain disciplined and adjust to all threats, not just the receiving leader, lest Magee turn in a 30-or-more-yard touchdown for the seventh time this season.

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