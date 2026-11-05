Three Offensive Auburn Tigers to Watch Against Arkansas

The Auburn Tigers have struggled offensively over the past two games, scoring just 32 combined points in their matchups with LSU and Ole Miss, and against Arkansas this weekend, Alex Golesh’s squad is looking for a rebound.

The Razorbacks have struggled defensively all year, and if the Tigers can get back into a rhythm this Saturday, it should set them up well for the rest of their season.

A few key Tigers have proven to be the difference in prior matchups but have struggled to find their pace over the past few weeks, and this Saturday, they are looking to get back to the rhythm they set in their win against No. 1 Georgia. Let’s break it down.

Jeremiah Cobb - Running Back

The Tigers have not leaned heavily on their rushing attack over the past few weeks, a stark contrast to the promises Alex Golesh made prior to the season. Cobb, a senior, has carried the ball just 12 times in the last two games, totaling just 49 yards of offensive production. Also worth noting is the fact that Cobb’s last touchdown came in Week 3 against Florida.

Arkansas, however, has, statistically, the worst rushing defense in the SEC by total yardage allowed, and it would be incredibly surprising if the Tigers do not try to take advantage of that fact on Saturday. If Cobb is able to rush well over the course of the game, the Tigers may be more willing to lean on him in their upcoming matchups with Mississippi State and Alabama.

Byrum Brown - Quarterback

The Tigers’ signal-caller has dictated the pace of the last three games, succeeding at a very high level against Georgia but falling short against LSU and Ole Miss. However, Brown still leads the Tigers in rushing yards, a fact that the Tigers will, like in Cobb’s case, be looking to take advantage of against the Hogs.

However, Brown has totaled just 25 yards of rushing production over the last two games; he’ll need to return to the form he took in Athens, or at least take a step towards it, if the Tigers are to be on pace to finish their season in a strong way.

Additionally, Turnovers have proven to be a focal point for both teams as they prepare for this matchup, and despite a shaky seven-interception start to the season, Brown has yet to throw a pick since the Tigers’ bye week, a trend he will need to keep alive if the Tigers are to make a statement this Saturday.

Chas Nimrod - Wide Receiver

With Jeremiah Koger still listed as questionable on the Tigers’ latest injury report, the weight of Auburn’s receiving core will likely fall more squarely on Nimrod, who currently leads the Tigers in receiving touchdowns, despite falling just shy of Keshaun Singleton’s production in yards and receptions.

Nimrod, unlike many other Tigers over the past few weeks, rebounded well from his two-reception, seven-yard performance against LSU with a four-reception, one-touchdown, 62-yard showing against Ole Miss, averaging 5.5 more yards per reception than he did against Georgia.

If Nimrod can continue building momentum like this, he’s likely to have a much more successful performance against the Razorbacks this week. The Hogs’ defense will have to split attention between him and Singleton, and Nimrod has continuously been able to make tough contact catches against SEC defenses.

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