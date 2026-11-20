With bowl eligibility locked up for the first time since 2023, the Auburn Tigers have a weight off their backs as they prepare for their at-home finale against FCS Samford, in which they’ve already been given a 99% chance to win.

The Tigers’ offense, even in their 41-9 win over Mississippi State last week, looked a bit shaky when not given good field position by their defense, so building drives and illustrating consistency against the Bulldogs this week could play a massive part in the Tigers’ success next week against Alabama, if executed correctly.

Three Tigers, in particular, could make all the difference both now and in the future: let’s break it down.

Byrum Brown - Quarterback

Brown has been the single biggest difference-maker on the offensive side of the ball for the Tigers this season, and I don’t believe there’s any reason to believe otherwise on Saturday, even when matched up against an FCS program. Though he threw his first interception in five games last week, the senior was able to adjust well and keep the Tigers’ offense moving, a strong sign for what Joel Gordon and company will have to offer Alabama next week.

In an ideal world for the Tigers, Brown doesn’t play much of the second half against Samford, but for that to happen, he’ll need to put together a strong enough first-half offensive performance for Golesh to give him a rest. Last season’s Week 12 matchup saw an Auburn quarterback, Deuce Knight, shatter a few Auburn records–maybe Brown will follow in his footsteps.

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Deshawn Spencer - Wide Receiver

Why not Chas Nimrod or Keshaun Singleton? The answer is simple: those two have already been solidified as the Tigers’ top two options this season, and in a matchup against a team like Samford, the pair are unlikely to see an entire game’s worth of reps, leaving the door open for young talent like Spencer to shine ahead of a matchup where the Tigers will need all hands on deck.

As a true freshman, Spencer has seen limited production this season, but the Alabama product has proven himself to be one of the Tigers’ top future options, and he’ll have an opportunity to solidify himself as the future of the program, as well as a top-level option for the Tigers’ Iron Bowl matchup, against a weaker secondary this week. Plus, he’s much more likely to play most, if not all, of the game, so he’ll have plenty of chances.

Omar Mabson - Running Back

Jeremiah Cobb may be the Tigers’ RB1, but Mabson is averaging a touch more per carry this season, and, like Spencer, the sophomore is much more likely to see a full game’s worth of reps, which could prove to be crucial preparation for next week’s matchup.

The Auburn native has already toted the rock 56 times for 281 yards this season, though he’s only found the end zone once, a factor that may change throughout this game, especially if Brown is pulled in the second half.

Alex Golesh has made it clear that his offense will rely on the run throughout his tenure, but the team has struggled to do so this season. If Mabson can get things going throughout the final two matchups of the season, he could prove himself to be the future of the Tigers’ rushing attack, which will be supplemented with several top-level offensive line recruits next season.

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