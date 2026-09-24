Three Vanderbilt Players Auburn Fans Should Keep An Eye On This Weekend

The Auburn Tigers are looking to get back into the win column this weekend after a tough loss to Florida this past Saturday, but standing in their way are the undefeated Vanderbilt Commodores, who are not looking to explore the mysteries of the loss column this week if they can avoid it.

Granted, the Commodores have only played Austin Peay, Delaware and NC State at this point in the season, but have shown impressive resilience that could very well make them a problem for the Tigers this weekend.

So, which players should Auburn fans be keeping an eye on this weekend?

Jared Curtis - Quarterback

Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis (2) evades NC State linebacker Sterling Dixon (25) during the fourth quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Easily the most recognizable name on this roster this year, Curtis made headlines when he flipped his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt this past offseason. Now, he’s in the saddle, and the Tigers will be his very first SEC matchup. So far this season, Curtis has completed 63.1% of his passes for just over 500 yards and four touchdowns to two interceptions.

Curtis’ youth and inexperience in the SEC could be the biggest weakness for the Tigers to exploit in this game, especially if they are able to stall a weaker Vanderbilt rushing attack early in the game. The SEC is notoriously unforgiving, and the Tigers may turn out to be a ‘welcome to college football’ matchup for Curtis.

Junior Sherrill - Wide Receiver

Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) receives a pass for a touchdown against NC State during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the more dynamic receiving threats in the country, Sherrill currently ranks fourth in the SEC in receiving yards with an impressive 272, a number he has amassed on just 15 receptions, two fewer than both Keshaun Singleton and Chas Nimrod. The caveat with Sherrill, though, is that so far, he has not been a major touchdown threat, with the exception of the NC State game.

However, the two touchdowns he scored against the Wolfpack have been his only two of the season so far, so there is an opportunity for the Tigers to keep him limited throughout the game. Take away Curtis’ rushing attack and his best receiver, and things start to get dicey for the ‘Dores.

Nick Rinaldi - Linebacker

Sep 12, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Nick Rinaldi (24) sacks Delaware Blue Hens quarterback Nick Minicucci (4) during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not unlike Auburn’s Elijah Melendez, Rinaldi is a versatile linebacker who is able to be a threat in all phases of the game, from sideline-to-sideline rush coverage to zone or man pass coverage and even quarterback pressuring. So far this season, Rinaldi ranks second on his team in total tackles, first in sacks and first in pass deflections, so he could be a problem for the Tigers’ offense.

Additionally, Rinaldi is a senior, so he has quite a bit of experience that limits his mental mistakes throughout the game, so shaking him off won’t be as simple as just play-action or pre-snap motion. The Tigers will need to get creative with their playcalling on offense if they want to get past Rinaldi, though if they are able to, things get quite a bit easier in the secondary.

Enjoy our content? Make AuburnOnSI a preferred source to see more stories from us on Google by clicking here.