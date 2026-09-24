Three Auburn Defensive Players to Watch Against Vanderbilt

The Auburn Tigers’ defense did not look nearly as strong as it has over the past few seasons when they took the field this past weekend against Florida, and they are surely looking to rectify that narrative this weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Even in a loss punctuated by a litany of mental mistakes, several defensive Tigers still stepped up when it mattered, and if the group is able to show up well against the Commodores, they could be sending true freshman Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis home with some nightmare fuel.

So, which defensive Tigers could be the difference in this matchup?

Elijah Melendez - Linebacker

Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo (12) throws the ball with pressure from Auburn Tigers linebacker Elijah Melendez (9) as Auburn Tigers take on Florida Gators at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was never any doubt that Melendez was going to be on this list, as he is currently dominating the stat sheet in just about every category for the Tigers. After bulking up significantly this offseason, Melendez exploded onto the scene for his sophomore season and hasn’t looked back.

As it stands, Melendez currently leads the team in tackles, solo tackles, pass deflections, and ties for the lead in sacks with two. A true renaissance linebacker, Melendez presents a major threat in every phase of the game, which will almost certainly spell trouble for the Commodores.

Cody Sigler - Defensive Tackle

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Cody Sigler (94) wears the old leather helmet after a victory over the Baylor Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the best true run-stoppers that the Tigers have on their roster, Sigler presents an opportunity to completely shut down a Vanderbilt rushing attack that has been, admittedly, not the strongest this season. All of the Commodores’ notable rushing production has come at the hands of Sedrick Alexander, who only has 152 yards for the season so far.

Sigler, alongside the rest of the defensive line, will need to shut Alexander down quickly, forcing Vanderbilt to rely on the arm and decision-making of a true freshman quarterback in Jared Curtis. Then, Sigler will be able to bring a little extra pressure on Curtis, which, especially with young quarterbacks, rarely ends well for the offense.

Eric Winters - Safety

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers safety Eric Winters (5) celebrates after a stop on a two-point conversion attempt by the Baylor Bears in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Commodores are forced to rely on Curtis because of a strong Auburn rush defense, the defense will live and die by the secondary, which Winters currently leads. The Commodores have plenty of talent in their wide receivers, particularly Junior Sherrill, so the Tigers’ secondary will need to limit him in particular if they want to keep a handle on this game.

The Commodores nearly lost to NC State last week, but Sherrill was a massive difference-maker in that matchup, hauling in six receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns, averaging a whopping 18 yards per catch. If the Tigers, led by Winters, can keep him caged, their chances of winning this game increase dramatically.

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