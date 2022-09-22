TJ Finley's dad discusses playcalling and quarterback rotation

There's been a lot of frustration about the Auburn offense through the first three games of the season.

David Finley, the father of Auburn quarterback TJ Finley, joined the Locked On Auburn podcast to discuss and share his thoughts on how the offense has operated and how it has not set up his son to succeed.

"Neither quarterback has gotten a rhythm.," David Finley said on the quarterback rotation. "The in and out effects (Finley and Ashford) of their play. He hasn't been able to settle in and get a full game behind him."

He went on to share that the total stats played between Finley and Ashford so far are close to a 50/50 split despite his son being named the starting quarterback. He continued, "One quarterback goes in, runs a play and loses a yard, runs a play and gains two yards, then I'm asked to go in and convert...he did that consistently. I'm just calling a spade a spade."

He also questioned the playcalling.

"Who can you blame when you're in the redzone and every play that's run is what they were told to run? Is that execution or the play?" Finley said. "You had no slants, no bubbles, no screen passes, no drags across the middle, nothing to bail your quarterback out on obvious passing downs."



You can watch or listen to the full conversation below.

