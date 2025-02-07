Top 3 Players from Auburn Tigers 2025 Recruiting Class
After all was said and done on National Signing Day, the Auburn Tigers finished seventh in the nation, according to 247Sports.com. The Tigers were originally sixth heading into the final day, but the Michigan Wolverines added offensive lineman Ty Haywood to put them ahead of the Tigers.
However, for the third consecutive year, head coach Hugh Freeze got the Auburn Tigers a top-10 recruiting class. This has happened every year that Freeze has coached at Auburn. Here are three players to watch out for from this recruiting class.
Deuce Knight, Five-Star Quarterback
While Deuce Knight signed with the Tigers, he also had massive pushes from Ole Miss and Notre Dame. All three schools were losing their quarterbacks at the end of the year as they were going to graduate (AU’s Payton Thorne, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart and Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard). However, Knight ended up choosing the Tigers.
Knight ended his high school career with 7,855 passing yards and 56 passing touchdowns. He also racked up 1,361 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground, making him an effective dual-threat quarterback. He was named to the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game and the U.S. Navy All-American Bowl. While new transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold will replace Thorne, Knight could be an effective backup should the Tigers require his services or Arnold not pan out.
Malik Autry, Four-Star Defensive Lineman
Malik Autry signed with Auburn after also receiving offers from Florida and Ohio State among others. Autry is an explosive defensive lineman, something that head coach Freeee seemed to emphasize with this recruiting window.
He finished his high school career with 152 career tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. He got a flurry of awards to go along with those stats including making both games that Knight played in. He was also Rivals Camp MVP and had 7A All-State honors.
Jared Smith, 4-Star Edge Linebacker
Jared Smith received offers from all over the SEC. Outside of Auburn, he had offers from Georgia, Ole Miss and South Carolina among others. Smith and teammate Anquon Fegans helped lead their high school, Thompson, to a state championship. Both ended up as Tigers in this recruiting class.
In his final year at Thompson, Smith Registered 78 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hurries as a senior. He was also the Class 7A Lineman of the Year, first-team All-State for 7A and named the No. 2 overall recruit per ESPN, On3 and 247Sports, according to AuburnTigers.com.