No. 1 Auburn Football Commit Flips to SEC Rival
It seems as if not everyone is a fan of Auburn Tigers’ latest head coaching hire, as news broke on Monday that four-star safety and top Auburn commit Bralan Womack has officially flipped his commitment to Mississippi State.
Tom Loy of 247 Sports was the first to break the news.
Womack was the Tigers’ top recruit by 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, boasting a 97, though he’s followed closely by linebacker Jaquez Wilkes and wide receiver Jase Mathews, who’ve earned 96 and 95 grades, respectively.
He’s the fourth-best safety in the 2026 class and the second-best player in his home state of Mississippi, where he’s now expected to stay.
Womack had been heavily recruited by Mississippi State before committing to the Tigers, but the writing seemed to be on the wall for Womack when Golesh was hired, as the recruit tweeted out a clearly dissatisfied emoji upon receiving the news of the hire.
This news comes as a bit of a shock to an Auburn group that’s expected to keep DJ Durkin on the roster, who’s a main reason many defensive commits and current Auburn players are planning to stay with Auburn despite the university’s difficulty in finding a head coach.
Womack’s withdrawal from the Auburn recruiting class will drop Alex Golesh’s 2026 class to 66th, below the 40th rank that it’s been at ever since three-star running back Eric Perry flipped his commitment from the Tigers to Memphis. Womack joins Perry as the only recruits to change their commitment following Hugh Freeze’s firing.
New Auburn head coach Alex Golesh was famously at the top of the conference in recruiting when he was at USF, so he’s certainly going to have his work cut out for him if he’s looking to maintain anything close to that level of dominance.