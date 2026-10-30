Top Auburn WR Listed as Questionable Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup

The Auburn Tigers are looking to rebound from a devastating loss to LSU, in which the Bayou Bengals came to town and routed the home team by 21 points, though that effort may get a little more difficult with the potential absence of one key wide receiver: Jeremiah Koger.

Koger was listed as questionable on the Tigers’ initial injury report Thursday meaning that he has around a 50% chance to play, while offensive lineman Tai Buster and tight end Hunter Herring are listed as out.

At this time, it is unclear as to why exactly Koger is listed as questionable, but it goes without saying that losing his production would be a significant blow for the Tigers, as he currently ranks third among all Tigers in total receiving yards.

Koger was a four-star recruit out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, when he signed with Alex Golesh and the USF Bulls, earning playing time quite early in his young career. Last season, his freshman year, Koger hauled in 38 Byrum Brown passes for 597 yards and eight touchdowns before transferring to the Plains this past offseason.

The Maryland native was highly anticipated on the Plains and has lived up to a large part of those expectations, though he has not yet quite turned in the statistical production of the Tigers’ top two receivers, Keshaun Singleton and Chas Nimrod, both of whom are also new Auburn transfers from USF.

So far this season, Koger has caught 14 passes for 230 yards, both stats ranking third on the team. Notably, however, Koger has yet to bring in a touchdown for the Tigers this year, which is quite surprising given his production at USF last season.

Singleton and Nimrod have worked to make up for that, though, hauling in a combined five touchdown passes from Brown this season. They’ve also combined for 69 total receptions and 771 receiving yards, a high mark for any Auburn duo.

If Koger is ruled out for the game against Ole Miss, the Tigers still have plenty of other talent to turn to in the interim, including fellow USF transfer receiver Christian Neptune, who completed a touchdown pass to Singleton against Georgia, as well as DeShawn Spencer, a true freshman who has hauled in 10 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

The Tigers are scheduled to square off against Ole Miss this Saturday, October 31, at 11:45 a.m. CT, in a matchup that is scheduled to be broadcast on SEC Network.

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