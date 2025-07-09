Top Long Snapper Recruit Announces Commitment to Auburn
The Auburn Tigers continue to build some newfound momentum on the recruiting trail. Long snapper recruit Travis Wakefield announced on social media Wednesday that he is committing to Auburn.
According to Kohl's Professional Camps, he is the No. 7 long snapper recruit in the country. His profile adds that he also received offers from fellow SEC programs, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
He also reportedly run a 4.67-second 40-yard dash and scored on all but 2 of his 12 total long snaps with an average snap time of 0.68 seconds
Wakefield posted about who he has worked with to work on his craft. According to a post from X (formerly Twitter), he has worked with former NFL long snapper Matt Overton. The 2013 Pro Bowler had a 13-year career in the NFL.
Auburn's recruiting class hasn't been updated yet on major sites, such as 247 Sports. However, with this addition, the class size if up to nine commits. He is the first special team's commit of the 2026 recruiting class.
The Tigers brought three special-teams players last offseason. Punter John McGuire came in as a true freshman, and two others came in via the portal. Place kicker Connor Gibbs transferred over from Southern Mississippi, and punter Hudson Kaak transferred over from Oklahoma State.
Auburn recently added commits on both sides of the ball. Three-star tight end Kentrell committed on July 4. Linebacker Adam Balogoun-Ali committed on Tuesday.