Top USF Wide Receiver Following Alex Golesh to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers’ wide receiver room took quite the hit in the wake of a disappointing 2025 season. They had to watch as they lost Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson and Malcolm Simmons to the transfer portal.

Despite the losses of these former Hugh Freeze players, new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh has been working to refill the hole in Auburn’s receiver room. He just landed his third receiver of the cycle, Jeremiah Koger.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

Koger, a three-star transfer who is rated as the 33rd-best receiver in the portal, was Golesh’s second-best receiver in his freshman year at USF. Despite Koger’s youth and inexperience at a collegiate level, USF quarterback Byrum Brown found Koger 38 times for 597 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2025.

Koger’s eight receiving touchdowns tied him for the USF lead, his number of receptions tied for second among Bulls receivers and he stood alone in second for the longest reception stat at 63 yards. Besting him in almost all of these categories is Keshaun Singleton, a hopeful transfer target for the Tigers.

Koger boasts quite a similar build to former Auburn star receiver Cam Coleman, as Koger stands at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds, compared to Coleman’s 6-foot-3, 201-pound build. He’s also a year younger than Coleman, so he’ll have significant time to develop as he begins to fashion his Auburn career.

Koger’s production can be expected to increase dramatically if former USF quarterback Byrum Brown, who recently entered the portal instead of going to the NFL Draft, signs with the Tigers. The familiarity between Auburn’s three latest receivers and Brown is obvious, so they’d all likely benefit from his inclusion on the roster.

Golesh has yet to sign any players from anywhere except USF, but he’s certainly found the pieces he likes from his old program. Koger will be stepping into a receiving room that, though once solely inhabited by Bryce Cain, now boasts three-star transfer receivers Christian Neptune, Corey Pettigrew and now, himself.

Koger represents the seventh Auburn signing from the transfer portal in just a few days, and stands as proof that Auburn’s recruiting is headed in a new, South Floridian direction.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI