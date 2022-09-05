Tracking Auburn football transfers in 2022: Week One

Auburn had significant roster turnover after the 2021 season, with seventeen players leaving Bryan Harsin's Auburn program for greener pastures. The headline was Auburn legacy and three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon. This season, Auburn Daily is going to track the transfers and their production at their new schools.

OFFENSE

QB Dee Davis Alabama State:

Game: 1-1 for 14 yds, 1 TD; 1 carry for 2 yds

Season: 18-25 for 201 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; 10 carries for 36 yards

Davis, a team captain, opened the game under center for the Hornets and led them to a score on the opening drive of the game against Miles College before leaving the game with a shoulder injury. Alabama State went on to win the contest, 21-13, but the availability of Davis for Saturday's contest at UCLA is unknown at this time.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon:

Game: 21-37 for 173 yards and 2 INTs; 8 carries for 37 yards

Nix, who left the SEC for the Pacific Northwest in the offseason, traveled back into his old stomping grounds for a matchup against #3 Georgia in Atlanta. Even after significant losses to the NFL, Georgia's defense bested the Ducks QB, forcing his to throw two interceptions and frequently chasing him out of the pocket. Oregon looks to rebound with a home game against Eastern Washington this Saturday.

RB Shaun Shivers, Indiana:

Game: 15 carries for 28 yds, 1 TD, 1 fumble; 1 catch for 9 yards

Shivers ultimately scored the game-winning touchdown with 23 seconds left as Indiana came back from a deficit to beat Illinois 23-20. It wa a quiet night for Shivers, who was shaken up by a big hit on the opening drive from Illinois DB Devon Witherspoon. Indiana hosts Idaho this Saturday.

WR Kobe Hudson, UCF:

Hudson recruited childhood friend Javon Baker, who was transferring from Alabama, to UCF with the idea of the two of them pairing to form one of the best tandems in the AAC. They share an apartment, they wear numbers 1 (Baker) and 2 (Hudson), and push each other in practice every day.

Baker was the star of the opening game for UCF, catching five passes for 84 yds and a TD from Ole Miss transfer John-Rhys Plumlee. Hudson, meanwhile, did not record any stats despite being listed as a starting wide receiver on the week one depth chart.

UCF hosts Louisville this Friday night in Orlando.

WR Elijah Canion, Purdue:

Purdue narrowly lost to Auburn's week three opponent Penn State, 35-31. Canion recorded one target and a drop. Purdue hosts Indiana State this upcoming Saturday.

OL Tashawn Manning, Kentucky:

Manning started at RG for Kentucky's 37-13 win against Miami of Ohio. Kentucky passed for 303 yards and rushed for only 50, averaging 6.1 yards per play. QB Will Levis was sacked four times, including three times on 3rd down. Kentucky heads to Florida for the SEC opener this Saturday.

DEFENSE

DL/TE JJ Pegues, Ole Miss:

No. 21 Ole Miss defeated Troy at home 28-10 to open their season. Pegues was credited with one tackle and one sack of Troy QB Gunnar Watson. Ole Miss hosts Central Arkansas this Saturday.

DL Lee Hunter, UCF:

Hunter did not record any stats in UCF's opening 56-10 victory over South Carolina State. UCF hosts Louisville this Friday night in Orlando.

DL Dre Butler, Liberty:

Liberty beat Southern Miss 29-27 in OT on Saturday, despite losing starter Charlie Brewer, a former Baylor QB, to a shoulder injury in the 1st quarter. Butler was credited with four total tackles. Liberty hosts UAB this Saturday.

DL Daniel Foster-Allen, South Alabama:

Foster-Allen did not record any statistics in South Alabama's 48-7 victory over Nicholls State. The Jaguars travel to Central Michigan this Saturday.

DL Ian Matthews, Missouri:

Missouri defeated Louisiana Tech 52-24 on Thursday night in Columbia. Matthews recorded no statistics in the game. The Tigers travel to Kansas State this Saturday for a non-conference matchup.

LB Romello Height, USC:

The Trojans soundly defeated the Rice Owls 66-14 at home. Height recorded no statistics in the game. USC opens the conference slate with a trip to Stanford this Saturday.

CB Ro Torrence, Arizona State:

Arizona State defeated the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 40-3 at home on Thursday. Torrence recorded three tackles in the contest. The Sun Devils travel to #12 Oklahoma State this Saturday.

CB Dreshun Miller, NC State:

The #13 Wolfpack squeezed out a narrow 21-20 victory over East Carolina on Saturday. Miller, who was a walk-on to the team in his final year of eligibility, recorded no stats in the contest.

DB Eric Reed, Georgia Tech:

Georgia Tech concludes week one's matchups with a home matchup against #4 Clemson on Monday night.

S Ladarius Tennison, Ole Miss:

Tennison recorded two tackles against Troy in the 28-10 victory. Ole Miss hosts Central Arkansas this Saturday.

S Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech:

Georgia Tech concludes week one's matchups with a home matchup against #4 Clemson on Monday night.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch