Tracking Auburn football transfers in 2022: Week Three

Auburn had significant roster turnover after the 2021 season, with seventeen players leaving Bryan Harsin's Auburn program for greener pastures. The headline was Auburn legacy and three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon. This season, Auburn Daily is going to track the transfers and their production at their new schools.

OFFENSE

QB Dee Davis, Alabama State: DNP (Injury)

SEASON STATS: 17-24, 198 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT; 10 carries for 39 yds

Davis opened the season as the starting quarterback for Alabama State, going 16-23 for 184 yds, 1 TD, & 1 INT through the air while chipping in 37 yards on nine carries. He suffered a shoulder injury early in week two action, after going 1-1 for 14 yds and a TD and has missed the last two weeks. Alabama State was off last weekend, but Davis is expected to take the field on Saturday as ASU hosts Prairie View.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon: 13-28, 222 yds, 2 TDs; 9 carries, 35 yds, 3 TDs

SEASON STATS: 62-88, 672 yds, 7 TDs, 2 INTs; 20 carries, 90 yards, 3 TDs

Bo Nix had one of the best games of his career against a ranked opponent, throwing for two touchdowns and adding three on the ground as #25 Oregon upset #12 BYU 41-20 on Saturday. Nix, who never scored five touchdowns in his three years (34 games) at Auburn, now has back to back weeks with five touchdowns and was replaced late in the third quarter by 2nd stringer Ty Thompson. Oregon travels to Washington State on Saturday.

RB Shaun Shivers, Indiana: 15 carries, 58 yds; 4 catch, 31 yds

SEASON STATS: 50 carries, 241 yds (4.82/rush), 2 TDs; 6 catches, 43 yds

Indiana walked off Western Kentucky in overtime, 33-30, on Saturday. Down 17 points in the 4th quarter, QB Connor Bazelak converted a 2-pt conversion with 47 seconds left and then Indiana blocked a field goal to send it to overtime. Shivers was the leading ballcarrier for Indiana from an attempt standpoint, picking up 15 carries on the day, but senior Josh Henderson took the yardage lead thanks to a 19-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. Most notably, Shivers did NOT score a touchdown. Indiana travels to Cincinnati on Saturday.

WR Kobe Hudson, UCF: DNP

SEASON STATS: No recorded stats

UCF blew out Florida Atlantic 40-14 last weekend. Hudson, Auburn's leading receiver in 2021, did not appear in the contest. UCF hosts Georgia Tech this Saturday.

WR Elijah Canion, Purdue: DNP

SEASON STATS: No recorded stats

Purdue lost a close matchup to Syracuse 32-29 on Saturday. Canion did not play in the contest. Purdue hosts Florida Atlantic this Saturday.

OL Tashawn Manning, Kentucky: DNP (Injury)

SEASON STATS: 2 games played, 2 starts - PFF grade of 63.0 (86.2 pblk, 56.7 rblk)

Manning was unavailable for Kentucky's 31-0 victory over Youngstown State, due to injury. QB Will Levis was sacked four times, including two on third down, but was protected well enough to put up 377 yards in the air. The line struggled as a whole, with the Kentucky running game picking up only 103 yards at 2.86 YPC, as well as getting flagged for multiple false starts at home. Kentucky takes on Northern Illinois this Saturday.

DEFENSE

DL/TE JJ Pegues, Ole Miss: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 3 tackles, 1 TFL

Pegues appeared in his third game for Ole Miss for their 42-0 defeat of Georgia Tech in Atlanta, recording one tackle in the contest. Ole Miss hosts Tulsa this Saturday.

DL Lee Hunter, UCF: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

SEASON STATS: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Hunter, who transferred to UCF along with Kobe Hudson and shares the #2 jersey, got on the field in a backup capacity in UCF's blowout victory over Florida Atlantic and recorded two tackles, including his first collegiate sack.

DL Dre Butler, Liberty: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 11 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Butler minimally contributed to Liberty's 37-36 loss to Wake Forest in Winston-Salem with only one tackle recorded in the contest. Wake could not run the ball against Liberty, picking up only 21 total rushing yards, but protected QB Sam Hartman well enough for him to throw for 325 yards, three touchdowns (and two interceptions) in the narrow victory. The Flames host Akron this Saturday.

DL Daniel Foster-Allen, South Alabama: DNP

SEASON STATS: No recorded stats

South Alabama lost to UCLA, 32-31, on the road on Saturday. Foster-Allen did not appear in the contest. South Alabama hosts Louisiana Tech this Saturday.

DL Ian Matthews, Missouri: DNP

SEASON STATS: No recorded stats

Missouri defeated Abilene Christian 34-17 last Saturday. Matthews did not appear in the contest. Missouri comes to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face Auburn this Saturday at 11AM.

LB Romello Height, USC: DNP (injury)

SEASON STATS:

USC defeated Fresno State 45-17 at home last Saturday, but Height did not appear in the contest after reaggravating his preseason shoulder injury in the 1st quarter of last week's game. USC, currently 3-0, travels to Oregon State this Saturday night.

CB Ro Torrence, Arizona State: DNP (injury)

SEASON STATS: 8 total tackles, 3 pass deflections

Torrence, who briefly left last week's 34-17 loss at Oklahoma State with a left arm injury, was unable to play in Saturday's 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan. Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards on Sunday, and running backs coach Shaun Aguano will serve as the interim head coach for this weekend's home matchup against #13 Utah.

CB Dreshun Miller, NC State: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no recorded stats

NC State defeated Big 12 foe Texas Tech 27-14 in out of conference action last Saturday. Miller did not appear in the contest. NC State hosts UConn this Saturday.

DB Eric Reed, Georgia Tech: DNP

SEASON STATS: No recorded statistics

Georgia Tech was trounced by Ole Miss on Saturday, 42-0. Reed did not appear in the contest. Georgia Tech travels to UCF this Saturday.

S Ladarius Tennison, Ole Miss: 1 tackle, 0.5 TFL

SEASON STATS: 8 total tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD, 1 pass breakup

Tennison did not, statistically, have much impact on the 42-0 victory over Georgia Tech. PFF grades him out as rather effective in his 28 snaps, allowing only one catch for nine yards on his 15 pass coverage snaps and giving him an overall defensive grade of 68.9 for the contest. Ole Miss hosts Tulsa this Saturday.

S Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech: DNP

SEASON STATS: No recorded statistics

Georgia Tech was trounced by Ole Miss on Saturday, 42-0. Harvey did not appear in the contest. Georgia Tech travels to UCF this Saturday.