Tracking Auburn Football's transfers in 2022: End of Regular Season

Auburn had significant roster turnover after the 2021 season, with seventeen players leaving Bryan Harsin's Auburn program for greener pastures. The headline was Auburn legacy and three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon. This season, Auburn Daily is going to track the transfers and their production at their new schools.

OFFENSE

QB Dee Davis, Alabama State: Season complete

FINAL SEASON STATS: 94-158 for 1204 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs; 77 carries for 149 yards, 2TDs

Davis struggled with an injured right shoulder in 2022, suffered against Miles College in the 2nd game of the season. It kept him out of the trip to UCLA, hampered him against Jackson State, and was a nuisance the entire season. He finished the season with a 4-2 record in games he started and completed, while missing three games entirely and portions of 2 others.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon: 27-41 for 327 yards, 2 TDs; 3 carries for -5 yards

SEASON STATS: 271-379 for 3388 yds, 27 TDs, 6 INTs; 84 carries for 504 yds, 14 TDs; 2 catches for 36 yds, 1 TD

Still working through a foot injury suffered against Washington, Nix led Oregon to 34 points in a close loss to rival Oregon State in "Civil War". The Ducks finish 9-3 and await a bowl invitation, to come after this weekend's Pac-12 championship between #14 Utah and #6 USC.

RB Shaun Shivers, Indiana: 16 carries, 58 yards; 1 catch, 3 yards

FINAL SEASON STATS: 143 carries for 592 yds, 6 TDs; 22 catches for 128 yds, 1 TD

Indiana lost to rival Purdue in the "Old Oaken Bucket" game, 30-16, last Saturday. At 4-8, the Hoosiers season is complete, and Shivers finishes as the team's leading rusher, averaging 4.1 yards a carry with a long of 79 and an average of 49.3 YPG.

WR Kobe Hudson, UCF: 4 catches for 38 yards, 1 TD

SEASON STATS: 10GP, 30 catches for 480 yards, 5 TDs

UCF survived a ferocious comeback attempt to win the "War on I-4", 46-39, against USF, and heads to the AAC Championship game this Saturday against #18 Tulane.

WR Elijah Canion, Purdue: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

Purdue defeated Indiana last Saturday in the "Old Oaken Bucket" game and, at 8-4, heads to the Big Ten Championship Game this Saturday against #3 Michigan.

OL Tashawn Manning, Kentucky: 78.8 PFF Grade (83.1 PBLK, 77.6 RBLK)

SEASON STATS: 11 GP, 68.6 PFF grade (77.2 PBLK, 67.6 RBLK)

Manning saved the best for last as Kentucky defeated Louisville, 26-13, last weekend for the Governor's Cup. At 7-5, Kentucky will receive an invite to a bowl game.

OL Daniel Foster-Allen, South Alabama: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

South Alabama beat Old Dominion 27-20 at home to finish the regular season 10-2. The head to hear results (USA lost to Troy, 10-6m on October 20th) means they are the team left out as 10-2 Troy hosts 9-3 Coastal Carolina for the Sun Belt Championship this Saturday.

DEFENSE

DL/TE JJ Pegues, Ole Miss: 4 tackles, 1 pass breakup; 1 catch for 1 yard, TD

SEASON STATS: 11 GP, 25 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sack, 3 QB hurries, 1 PBK - 69.8 PFF Grade; 1 carry for 4 yards, 1 catch for 1 yard, 1 TD - 73.4 PFF Grade (9 total snaps)

Ole Miss lost the Egg Bowl to rival Mississippi State,on Thanksgiving night.

DL Lee Hunter, UCF: No stats

SEASON STATS: 10 GP, 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

UCF survived a ferocious comeback attempt to win the "War on I-4", 46-39, against USF, and heads to the AAC Championship game this Saturday against #18 Tulane.

DL Dre Butler, Liberty: No stats

SEASON STATS: 10 GP, 22 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR

Liberty narrowly lost to in-state rival Virginia Tech last Saturday at home. They close their season with a visit to Lynchburg from New Mexico State.

DL Ian Mathews, Missouri: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Missouri defeated New Mexico State at home, 45-14, last Saturday. They host Arkansas in what is (apparently) called the "Battle Line Rivalry" this Saturday.

LB Romello Height, USC: DNP (Injury)

SEASON STATS: 3 GP, 2 GS, No recorded stats.

Height, who has started two games at DE for USC, was announced as out for the season after a shoulder procedure to repair damage suffered early in USC's 41-28 win over Fresno State on September 17th. USC closes the regular season with a matchup in the Coliseum against Notre Dame.

CB Ro Torrence, Arizona State: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 31 tackles, 8 pass breakups

Torrence returned from his unspecified illness to play 53 snaps in Arizona State's 31-7 loss to Oregon State. The Sun Devils conclude the season next week at Arizona for the "Duel in the Desert".

CB Dreshun Miller, NC State: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

NC State lost 25-10 at Louisville last Saturday. They close the season at North Carolina on November 25th...which apparently doesn't have a name because North Carolina insists their only true rival is Duke.

DB Eric Reed, Georgia Tech: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Georgia Tech beat North Carolina 21-17 on the road. They close the season on the road in Athens against UGA for "Clean Old Fashioned Hate".

S Ladarius Tennison, Ole Miss: 4 tackles, 2 TFL

SEASON STATS: 11 GP, 44 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 sack, 2 FR, 2 pass breakups

Ole Miss was surprisingly boat-raced by Arkansas last Saturday, 42-27, in Fayettville. Ole Miss finishes their season with the Egg Bowl this Thursday night against Mississippi State.

S Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech: No stats recorded

SEASON STATS: 3 GP, 1 tackle, 1 FR

Georgia Tech beat North Carolina 21-17 on the road. They close the season on the road in Athens against UGA for "Clean Old Fashioned Hate".

