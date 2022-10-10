Tracking Auburn football's transfers in 2022: Week Six

Auburn had significant roster turnover after the 2021 season, with seventeen players leaving Bryan Harsin's Auburn program for greener pastures. The headline was Auburn legacy and three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon. This season, Auburn Daily is going to track the transfers and their production at their new schools.

OFFENSE

QB Dee Davis, Alabama State: 6-9, 60 yds, 1 TD; 5 carries for -5 yards

SEASON STATS: 46-76 for 535 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs; 32 carries for 59 yds

Davis missed the 2nd half of Alabama State's 26-12 loss to Coach Prime's Jackson State squad in Montgomery. This is the same shoulder that he injured against Miles, forcing him to miss the UCLA game. Head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said he should be back for next week's game, adding that it's a "pain tolerance" issue. Alabama State hosts Mississippi Valley State on October 15th at ASU Stadium in Montgomery for a "Pink Out", for Breast Cancer Awareness.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon: 20-25, 265 yds; 8 carries for 70 yds, 3 TDs

SEASON STATS: 131-186 for 1526 yds, 12 TDs, 3 INTs; 40 carries for 331 yds, 8 TDs

Bo Nix continued his revenge tour by thrashing Arizona in Tucson, 49-22, on Saturday night. He scored three times on the ground, including one from 25 yards out, and completed 80% of his passes against an overmatched Arizona defense. Oregon takes on UCLA at home this Saturday.

RB Shaun Shivers, Indiana: 7 carries for 25 yds; 4 catches for 17 yds

SEASON STATS: 85 carries for 370 yds, 4 TDs; 17 catches for 87 yds, 1 TD

Indiana never could get anything going against undefeated Michigan, losing 31-10. After a 2nd quarter FG that tied it at 10, Indiana didn't score again as Michigan dropped 21 unanswered points to make this a runaway. Indiana hosts Maryland in Big Ten play this Saturday night.

WR Kobe Hudson, UCF: 3 catches for 53 yds

SEASON STATS: 3 GP, 3 catches for 53 yards

Kobe Hudson actually did something! Auburn's leading receiver in 2021 hadn't found any success getting targets at UCF until this past Wednesday, when he chipped in three catches for 53 yards in the 41-19 victory against former Auburn coach Rhett Lashlee's SMU squad. UCF hosts Temple in the "Space Game" this Thursday night in Orlando.

WR Elijah Canion, Purdue: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

Purdue defeated Maryland 31-29 on the road last Saturday. Canion did not play in the contest. Purdue hosts Nebraska this Saturday for Family Day.

OL Tashawn Manning, Kentucky: 54.0 PFF grade (68.9 PBLK, 59.1 RBLK)

SEASON STATS: 5 GS, 66.5 PFF grade (76.5 PBLK, 66.5 RBLK)

The grad transfer played 44 snaps protecting backup quarterback Keiya Sharon in Kentucky's 24-14 loss to South Carolina as Kentucky continues to struggle in pass protection and with injuries along the offensive line. Kentucky hosts Mississippi State this Saturday in Lexington.

DEFENSE

DL/TE JJ Pegues, Ole Miss: 3 tackles, 1 QB hit

SEASON STATS: 5 GP, 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Pegues played in a backup capacity on defense and got one snap at fullback at Ole Miss easily handled Vanderbilt in Nashville, 52-28. Ole Miss hosts Auburn this Saturday for Military Appreciation Day, where they'll be wearing the powder blue uniforms.

DL Lee Hunter, UCF: No recorded stats

SEASON STATS: 4 GP, 4 tackles, 1 sack

Hunter got backup snaps in UCF's 41-19 victory over SMU, but recorded no stats. UCF hosts Temple this Thursday.

DL Dre Butler, Liberty: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 6 GP, 17 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR

Butler played in a backup capacity as Liberty easily handled Massachusetts, 42-24. Liberty hosts Gardner-Webb this Saturday.

DL Daniel Foster-Allen, South Alabama: BYE

SEASON STATS: None

South Alabama was off last weekend. Foster-Allen, now listed as an offensive lineman on the roster, is projected as a backup on offense at this point. USA hosts ULM for homecoming this Saturday in Mobile.

DL Ian Matthews, Missouri: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Matthews did not play in Missouri's 24-17 loss to Florida in Gainesville. Missouri is off this Saturday before hosting Vanderbilt on October 22nd.

LB Romello Height, USC: DNP (Injury)

SEASON STATS: 3 GP, 2 GS, No recorded stats.

Height, who has started two games at DE for USC, was announced as out for the season after a shoulder procedure to repair damage suffered early in USC's 41-28 win over Fresno State on September 17th.

CB Ro Torrence, Arizona State: DNP (Injury)

SEASON STATS: 21 tackles, 4 pass breakups

Torrence, who injured his shoulder in early September against Oklahoma State, was unable to play in Saturday's 45-38 win over ranked Washington. It is not known if his injury will end his season.

CB Dreshun Miller, NC State: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

Miller did not see the field in NC State's 19-17 victory over Florida State. The Wolfpack travels to Syracuse on Saturday.

DB Eric Reed, Georgia Tech: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Reed did not play in Georgia Tech's 23-20 OT victory over Duke.

S Ladarius Tennison, Ole Miss: 2 tackles, 1 TFL

SEASON STATS: 6 GP, 23 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 FR

Tennison wasn't needed heavily on defense as Ole Miss easily handled Vanderbilt, 52-28, in Nashville. Ole Miss hosts Auburn this Saturday.

S Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Harvey did not play in Georgia Tech's 23-20 OT victory over Duke.

