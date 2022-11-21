Tracking Auburn Football's transfers in 2022: Week Twelve

Auburn had significant roster turnover after the 2021 season, with seventeen players leaving Bryan Harsin's Auburn program for greener pastures. The headline was Auburn legacy and three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon. This season, Auburn Daily is going to track the transfers and their production at their new schools.

OFFENSE

QB Dee Davis, Alabama State: BYE

SEASON STATS: 77-126 for 929 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs; 65 carries for 105 yards, 2TDs

The Hornets wrap their 2022 season on Thursday, November 24th with a home matchup against University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon: 25-37 for 287 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 2 carries for -3 yards

SEASON STATS: 244-338 for 3061 yds, 25 TDs, 6 INTs; 81 carries for 509 yds, 14 TDs; 2 catches for 36 yds, 1 TD

Dealing with a foot injury, Bo Nix was a game-time decision but played and carried Oregon to a 20-17 win over Utah. He converted a late 3rd down on his only designed run of the game to seal the contest. Oregon closes the regular season this Saturday at Oregon State for "Civil War" with a Pac-12 Championship spot (and the accompanying Rose Bowl berth) still a possibility.

RB Shaun Shivers, Indiana: 13 carries, 115 yards, 2 TDs

SEASON STATS: 127 carries for 534 yds, 6 TDs; 21 catches for 125 yds, 1 TD

Indiana traveled to East Lansing and upset Michigan State, 39-31, last Saturday. Coming down from a halftime 24-7 deficit, Shivers punched it in from one yard out in the 2nd overtime to provide the only points across four total possessions (two blocked field goals and a turnover on downs). Indiana closes out their 2022 season by hosting Purdue this Saturday in the "Old Oaken Bucket" game.

WR Kobe Hudson, UCF: 2 catches for 9 yards

SEASON STATS: 9GP, 26 catches for 442 yards, 4 TDs

Hudson had minimal impact in the surprising 17-14 loss to Navy last Saturday. UCF travels to USF this Saturday for the "War On I-4".

WR Elijah Canion, Purdue: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

Purdue defeated Northwestern, 17-9, last Saturday on Senior Day. They travel to Indiana this Saturday for the "Old Oaken Bucket" game.

OL Tashawn Manning, Kentucky: 62.6 PFF Grade (86.5 PBLK, 55.9 RBLK)

SEASON STATS: 11 GS, 65.3 PFF grade (75.8 PBLK, 63.8 RBLK)

Kentucky rebounded from the loss to Vanderbilt to play Georgia close last Saturday, but ultimately lost 16-6. Kentucky closes the regular season with a matchup in Kroger Field against Louisville this weekend for the Governor's Cup

OL Daniel Foster-Allen, South Alabama: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

South Alabama beat Southern Mississippi 27-20 on the road in Hattiesburg last Saturday. They close the regular season this Saturday with a home date against Old Dominion.

DEFENSE

DL/TE JJ Pegues, Ole Miss: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 10 GP, 21 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sack, 3 QB hurries - 68.7 PFF Grade

Ole Miss was surprisingly boat-raced by Arkansas last Saturday, 42-27, in Fayettville. Pegues played 36 snaps to a 44.4 PFF grade, brought down by his 14.2 tackling grade (his 3rd <25 grade for tackling this season). Ole Miss finishes their season with the Egg Bowl this Thursday night against Mississippi State.

DL Lee Hunter, UCF: 3 tackles

SEASON STATS: 10 GP, 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Hunter had minimal impact in the surprising 17-14 loss to Navy last Saturday. UCF travels to USF this Saturday for the "War On I-4".

DL Dre Butler, Liberty: No stats

SEASON STATS: 10 GP, 22 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR

Liberty narrowly lost to in-state rival Virginia Tech last Saturday at home. They close their season with a visit to Lynchburg from New Mexico State.

DL Ian Mathews, Missouri: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Missouri defeated New Mexico State at home, 45-14, last Saturday. They host Arkansas in what is (apparently) called the "Battle Line Rivalry" this Saturday.

LB Romello Height, USC: DNP (Injury)

SEASON STATS: 3 GP, 2 GS, No recorded stats.

Height, who has started two games at DE for USC, was announced as out for the season after a shoulder procedure to repair damage suffered early in USC's 41-28 win over Fresno State on September 17th. USC closes the regular season with a matchup in the Coliseum against Notre Dame.

CB Ro Torrence, Arizona State: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 31 tackles, 8 pass breakups

Torrence returned from his unspecified illness to play 53 snaps in Arizona State's 31-7 loss to Oregon State. The Sun Devils conclude the season next week at Arizona for the "Duel in the Desert".

CB Dreshun Miller, NC State: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

NC State lost 25-10 at Louisville last Saturday. They close the season at North Carolina on November 25th...which apparently doesn't have a name because North Carolina insists their only true rival is Duke.

DB Eric Reed, Georgia Tech: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Georgia Tech beat North Carolina 21-17 on the road. They close the season on the road in Athens against UGA for "Clean Old Fashioned Hate".

S Ladarius Tennison, Ole Miss: 4 tackles, 2 TFL

SEASON STATS: 11 GP, 44 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 sack, 2 FR, 2 pass breakups

Ole Miss was surprisingly boat-raced by Arkansas last Saturday, 42-27, in Fayettville. Ole Miss finishes their season with the Egg Bowl this Thursday night against Mississippi State.

S Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech: No stats recorded

SEASON STATS: 3 GP, 1 tackle, 1 FR

Georgia Tech beat North Carolina 21-17 on the road. They close the season on the road in Athens against UGA for "Clean Old Fashioned Hate".

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch