Transfer LB DeMario Tolan from LSU commits to Auburn

LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan, former 4-star recruit that chose Baton Rouge over Auburn in the 2022 recruiting class, is transferring to Auburn.

Tolan, a Top 200 recruit in the 2022 class out of Orlando, FL, was pursued by Auburn but signed with LSU. He entered the portal on Jan 4th and visited Auburn on the 5th, committing to linebacker coach Josh Aldridge just three days later.

Recovering from offseason back surgery, he played well enough on special teams to crack the starting rotation by the 2nd half of the season. Appearing in every game of the season except for the Citrus Bowl, Tolan finished with 10 tackles and two quarterback hurries.

LSU coach Brian Kelly was high on the future of Tolan when asked in November, saying to Nola.com "You're gonna have a combination of Tolan and (Harold) Perkins that I couldn't be more excited about.”

“He has the instincts of (senior linebacker) Micah Baskerville as a true freshman. I mean that in terms of pass coverage, understanding how to attack the line of scrimmage, and he's got incredible athletic ability.”

It is widely expected that the 6'2, 222 Tolan will be penciled into a starting spot in an Auburn linebacker room that's deep on options but low on proven commodities after the departure of LB Owen Pappoe to the NFL. Auburn returns eight players to the room, including six upperclassmen. Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner took up a lot of snaps this past season, but neither player graded out well per PFF. Riley came in 33rd on the defense with a 57.2 score, while Steiner was 35th with a 56.3. By contrast, Pappoe was the only linebacker to grade in the top 15, with a score of 69.6.

With three years of eligibility, Tolan can pair with redshirt freshman Robert Woodyard, the highest-rated member of Auburn's 2022 class, to give Auburn two promising starting options at linebacker with multiple years of eligibility.

