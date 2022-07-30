Skip to main content

Twitter reacts to Auburn football landing class of 2024 quarterback Adrian Posse

Auburn Twitter is ecstatic about landing quarterback Adrian Posse.

In a matter of minutes, the Auburn Tigers got their first two commits for the 2024 recruiting class. 

The most recent commit was pro-style quarterback Adrian Posse. He is a four-star from Miami, Florida. 

Posse is ranked as the 184th best player in the class of 2024. He is ranked as the 13th quarterback in the class.

He is about as perfect of a size as you can be to play quarterback, standing six-foot-five and weighing 225-pounds. 

Posse has a very strong arm which helps him to be able to deliver accurate passes deep down the field. He is listed as a pro-style quarterback but can use his legs to escape pressure when the situation calls for it. 

This was an excellent battle for the Tigers to win because Miami was another school in the mix. Posse is local to Miami, but the Auburn coaching staff was able to pull him all the way from south Florida to play his college ball on the Plains. 

It is essential to bring in a quarterback with every recruiting class, so the fact that the Tiger's second commit of the 2024 class is a quarterback is exciting. It should be easy to get other players on board now that the quarterback position is locked in.

Posse is a great player who should thrive in a Bryan Harsin led offense. Hopefully, the coaching staff can start to bring in some skill position players to go with their shiny new offensive weapon. 

This was a massive get for the Tigers and a really exciting way to keep the momentum of Big Cat weekend rolling.

Let's see what Auburn Twitter has to say about landing their quarterback of the future.

Adrian Posse, pro-style quarterback class of 2024 from Miami, Florida, arrives for Dabo Swinney 2022 Football Camp in Clemson Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Dabo Swinney 2022 Football Camp In Clemson With Recruit Prospects
Adrian Posse, pro-style quarterback class of 2024 from Miami, Florida, arrives for Dabo Swinney 2022 Football Camp in Clemson Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Dabo Swinney 2022 Football Camp In Clemson With Recruit Prospects
