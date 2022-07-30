Skip to main content

Twitter reacts to Auburn football landing A'Mon Lane

Twitter reacts to Auburn landing its first member on the class of 2024 A'Mon Lane.

Big Cat weekend started just about as perfect as any Auburn fan could have hoped. The Tigers landed A'Mon Lane, a four-star cornerback from Moody, Alabama. It is always exciting to keep a player within state lines. The race to land Lane heavily involved many SEC powerhouses like LSU, Arkansas, and Ole Miss, so winning this one is extra sweet. 

Lane is ranked as the 221st best player in the class of 2024. Being a member of the class of 2024 means he has plenty of time to rise in the rankings. 

He is a track star which helps him be able to stay with speedy wide receivers and break up passes. Lane also plays special teams at his high school and loves to hit people. Corners who are not afraid to hit someone are often the best. He excels in coverage and has a real chance to be the next great player at a position that Auburn has had a lot of recent success at. 

Something that should excite Auburn fans is that the Tiger's first commitment for the class of 2024 happened on July thirtieth, 2022. The Tiger's first commit of the class of 2023, Bradyn Joiner, committed on January first, 2022. Committing before his junior year shows how much confidence Lane has in Coach Harsin and his staff.

Big Cat weekend got started just the way the Auburn community would want. Now the hope is that since the first domino has fallen, more people will jump on board and commit to Auburn as the weekend goes on. 

Let's see how Auburn twitter feels about landing Lane.

