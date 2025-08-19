Unsung Heroes of the Auburn Tigers Offense
Offensive linemen, by nature, aren't always the athletes who are the most covered on the team. Many toil in abject obscurity and only hear their names if something goes wrong. If they miss a block, their names become part of a critical canon that sees them become the target of vitriol.
Meanwhile, if they play well, many go unnamed.
Now, with the Auburn Tigers, things appear to be a bit different. Everyone knows Connor Lew, the standout center. Similarly, transfer tackles Xavier Chaplin and Mason Murphy assume the burden of being able to stand up to the extreme rigors of playing tackle in the SEC.
At the same time, no one mentions the guards, Dillon Wade and Jeremiah Wright.
Guards usually do not catch headlines. Yet, neither the run game nor the pass game can start without them. They are the walls on both sides of the center that attempt to prevent the defensive tackles from dropping the quarterback and shutting down the run game.
Offensive tackles get the glory, but guards get the bumps, bruises, and blood from fighting in the nastiest part of the trenches. With that said, what do we know about Wade and Wright?
Wade came to The Plains, taking over the left tackle spot. A year ago, he kicked inside and helped pave the way for Jarquez Hunter to become one of the best backs in the storied history of the school.
When you look at his game, Wade offers nothing flashy, instead choosing to blend a combination of quicker-than-expected feet and a solid punch. Moreover, he exhibits a loyalty to the school, despite starting his career at Tulsa.
"It’s a blessing,” Wade told reporters last week. “Now I see why people dream of coming to Auburn. If I had grown up seeing all that Auburn had to offer, I wouldn’t have wanted to go anywhere else. I’d pick Auburn any day over any other.”
On the other hand, Wright fits the mold of an earthmover, a big-bodied mauler that wants to use power first to clear a path. At 6-foot-5 and 348 pounds, he relishes the brutality of the position. Wright matches up with most power-based tackles that want to assert their authority. Look for him to lead the way on short-yardage/goal-line situations.
As mentioned, there's nothing glamorous about playing guard. Yet, Wade and Wright embrace their roles through the process. They get their jerseys dirty so the skill position guys can emerge with slightly cleaner ones.
Auburn looks to once again feast on the interior.