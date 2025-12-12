Auburn Hires Veteran Tim Banks as Co-DC and Safeties Coach

A veteran of the Southeastern Conference, Tim Banks has been hired as the Auburn Tigers' Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties coach, head coach Alex Golesh announced Friday.

"Tim Banks is going to be a huge asset to our staff at Auburn,” Golesh said. “Tim and I have worked together twice before and competed against each other for years, so I know that he's one of the most respected defensive minds in college football. He's an elite teacher who develops players at the highest level, and beyond the football part, he's a man of tremendous character who cares deeply about young people. Our program is going to benefit from having Tim working alongside the rest of our staff.”

Banks has established himself as one of college football's premier defensive coaches, including 19 years of FBS defensive coordinator experience. He led the Tennessee defense for five seasons from 2021-25 and built the Vols into a defensive powerhouse. In 2024, he became the first defensive coordinator in Tennessee history named a Broyles Award finalist, recognizing the nation's top assistant coach.

Under Banks' leadership from 2021-25, Tennessee led the SEC with 479 tackles for loss and maintained a top-16 national ranking in that category all four seasons. His 2024 defense ranked sixth nationally in total defense (293.2 ypg) and seventh in scoring defense (16.1 ppg)—the fewest points allowed since Tennessee's 1998 national championship team. The unit propelled the Vols to a 10-win regular season, a second-place SEC finish, and their first College Football Playoff berth.

In his time at Tennessee, the Vols recorded 14 defensive touchdowns.

Banks' defenses consistently produce NFL talent. In the 2025 NFL Draft, edge rusher James Pearce Jr. became Tennessee's 48th first-round pick (No. 26, Atlanta Falcons), while defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott went in the second round (No. 63, Kansas City Chiefs). In his time with the Vols, Banks coached 11 NFL Draft selections, including three first-team All-SEC performers.

Prior to Tennessee, Banks spent five successful seasons as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Penn State (2016-20), where the Nittany Lions posted a 46-16 record with three 11-win seasons and three New Year's Six bowl appearances, including the 2017 Rose Bowl and Big Ten Championship. His Penn State defenses ranked top-25 nationally in yards per play allowed all five years and produced 19 NFL Draft picks.

Banks' extensive FBS defensive coordinator experience also includes tenures at Illinois (2012-15), Cincinnati (2010-11), and Central Michigan (2007-09). His 2011 Cincinnati defense led the nation in tackles for loss and ranked second in sacks, earning him a Broyles Award nomination. He helped Central Michigan win MAC championships in 2007 and 2009.

A two-time All-MAC selection as a cornerback at Central Michigan (1993-94), Banks graduated with a bachelor's degree in industrial management in 1995. He is married to Robin.

