Updated look at Auburn football's 2023 recruiting class after landing JC Hart

Auburn recently landed three-star cornerback JC Hart, the seventh member of the 2023 Auburn recruiting class.

At this point, the recruiting class is more about quality over quantity, but you can expect the Tigers to start wracking up commits if the beginning of the season goes well.

This recruiting class is full of different players who could have an immediate impact when they get on campus.

In the SEC, it takes a special freshman to be able to walk on campus and play a relevant amount of snaps, but there is a realistic chance that some of these recruits could do just that.

Let's look at Auburn's recruiting class after the addition of Hart.

Bradyn Joiner, OL (Auburn High School, Auburn, AL) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Measurables Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 330-pounds Rankings 247Sports Ranking: Four-Star, No. 387 Natl. On3 Ranking: Three-Star, No. 426 Natl. Rivals Ranking: Four-Star, No. 132 Natl. Terrance Love, S (Langston Hughes, Fairburn, GA) Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Measurables Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 195-pounds Rankings 247Sports Ranking: Four-Star No. 252 Natl. On3 Ranking: Four-Star No. 200 Natl. Rivals Ranking: Four-Star No. 155 Natl. Karmello English, WR (Central, Phenix City, AL) © Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK Measurables Height: 6-foot Weight: 182-pounds Rankings 247Sports Ranking: Four-Star No. 160 Natl. On3 Ranking: Four-Star No. 145 Natl. Rivals Ranking: Four-Star No. 123 Natl. Wilky Denaud, EDGE (John Carroll, Fort Pierce, FL) John Garcia/Sports Illustrated Measurables Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 250-pounds Rankings 247Sports Ranking: Four-Star No. 360 Natl. On3 Ranking: Four-Star No. 363 Natl. Rivals Ranking: Four-Star Ashley Williams, Edge (Zachary High School, Zachary, LA) Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Measurables Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 220-pounds Rankings 247Sports Ranking: Four-Star No. 349 Natl. On3 Ranking: Four-Star No. 374 Natl. Rivals Ranking: Four-Star No. 250 Natl. SI99 Ranking: No. 88 Jeremiah Cobb, RB (Montgomery Catholic, Montgomery, AL) © Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK Measurables Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 185-pounds Rankings 247Sports Ranking: Four-Star No. 199 Natl. On3 Ranking: Four-Star No. 169 Natl. Rivals Ranking: Four-Star No. 146 Natl. SI99 Ranking: No. 86 JC Hart, CB (Loachapoka, Auburn, AL) Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Measurables Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 175-pounds Rankings 247Sports Ranking: Three-Star No. 887 Natl. On3 Ranking: Three-Star No. 724 Natl. Rivals Ranking: Three-Star Unranked Natl. Class Rank Lance Dawe/Auburn Daily 247Sports Ranking: No. 64 Natl. ( 13th in the SEC) On3 Ranking: No. 39 Natl. (12th in the SEC) Rivals Ranking: No. 56 Natl. (12th in the SEC)

