Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia Fires Warning Shot Across Bow of Auburn Tigers
AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze will have to face off with a quarterback that he has nightmares about. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is 3-0 against a Freeze led team, dating back to when he was the head football coach at Liberty.
Recently, Pavia had an appearance on the Netflix Sports Club, and the subject of the cold shoulder from Freeze following the Aggies' dominant win over Auburn came up.
“It looks like the embrace is like 'Yeah, Coach, Hello. Check me out for next season,” Dani Klupenger said. “And they don't. So you get to go back and beat them again. Do you think Auburn is finally respecting you?"
"Oh, I don't think so," Pavia said with a grin. "I actually have a teammate who talks to a few guys from Auburn, and let's just say, I'll be excited to play them this year."
Pavia outplayed Payton Thorne in 2023, passing for three touchdowns in New Mexico State’s 31-10 win. Freeze elected to stick with Thorne for the 2024 season while Pavia went to Vanderbilt.
Pavia got the win over Freeze for the third time (his first coming at Liberty), but that game was more about Auburn’s ineptitude on offense than Pavia’s 9 of 22 passing for 142 yards, though he did throw two more touchdowns.
The 5-foot-10 Pavia obviously plays with a chip on his shoulder, and he admitted as much, being overlooked, literally, by college football pundits.
“You go to some of these guys' top three QB lists, and I'm not in it,” Pavia Lamented. “Obviously, they go off a lot of hype and size, but you go check the numbers and the tape... ain't nobody better."
Last season, before facing off against Vanderbilt, Freeze stated, “I’m sick of seeing that quarterback. I’ve had enough of him.”
During the 2025 SEC media days, Pavia was asked why he thinks he has been so good against Freeze during his career.
“Maybe they have a spell on him or something,” said Pavia. “I’m just kidding. Obviously Auburn is a really good team. Coach Freeze, he wouldn’t be at Auburn if he wasn't a good coach. I think the world of him. He’s a great person.
“I played him at Liberty, and we were fortunate enough to beat him,” Pavia continued. “That was one of our clutch wins to go to a bowl game, too. But I don’t know, maybe we’ll see what happens in Nashville for game four.”
Pavia has Freeze's to this point, and Freeze has one more opportunity to finally defeat Diego Pavia when Auburn travels to Vanderbilt on Saturday, November 8th.