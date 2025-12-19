Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea Responds to Diego Pavia’s Post, Actions After Heisman Ceremony
Following a second-place finish at the Heisman trophy ceremony, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia stirred controversy when he posted “F— all the voters” on an Instagram story and partied with a person holding a sign that said “F— Indiana.”
After a stellar season that saw Pavia throw for 3,192 yards, 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 826 yards and nine touchdowns for the Commodores (10-2), he finished as the runner-up to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza in the Heisman race. Both quarterbacks authored incredible performances for two programs long accustomed to losing, but Mendoza, who led Indiana to a perfect 13-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, came out on top.
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea addressed Pavia’s post and apology for the first time on Thursday, offering a balanced perspective on his quarterback’s actions after coming in second for the Heisman.
“Obviously, I regretted the fact that he put that out and I appreciated his apology,” Lea said. “This is such an example of the way, this kid has had an unbelievable career, it’s an amazing story, and he got up to the point where he was reaching a childhood dream and he fell just short. There’s so much goodness in that. In a moment of emotion, he posted something that, we’re in charge and we’re responsible for our perception in the world. That’s just the reality and that’s something we talk about in this program.”
Lea continued, “The idea that he’s been battling against doubters, and feels like he’s constantly having to prove himself, that’s not new to him. What is always true about Diego is the people in his corner, the people that he’s closest with, they have his heart. That’s our program. In a moment where I think he was trying to communicate that, he used words that sent the wrong message and don’t align with our program and don’t align with who he is and we make mistakes. He used his and we make mistakes.”
Pavia’s actions have led to widespread criticism including from multiple Heisman voters. Former Heisman winner and voter Mark Ingram said Pavia should have been “humble” in that moment and did not buy his apology, while ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis acknowledged Pavia’s behavior made him regret his vote.
“Certainly, I’m glad I didn’t have social media access when I was 23 because I’m sure I would have had to apologize for a number of things in my emotional state too,” Lea added. “I think we need to give him a lot of grace and allow this to be a growth moment for him. What he understands completely is there are ripple effects and consequences to those things. What we love about Diego is his passion, his belief, his competitive edge. We have celebrated that for two years here. It went past the line coming out of that Heisman ceremony and he apologized for it. We’re going to allow him to move on from it and I’m going to move on from it. I think it’s a great learning moment and we totally support him and believe in him.”
Lea, Pavia and the rest of the Commodores will now turn their attention to their upcoming bowl game. Vanderbilt is set to face Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31.