WATCH: Auburn running back commit Jeremiah Cobb scores on a 57-yard touchdown run

Auburn has a special running back in the 2023 recruiting class.

Auburn has a handful of exciting offensive players in the 2023 recruiting class but Jeremiah Cobb is a special player. 

The Montgomery Catholic running back is a scoring machine. Every time he touches the football, there's a solid chance that he is going to separate himself from opposing defenders. At the high school level, there aren't many players more explosive than the Auburn commit. 

His speed is one of the many traits that make him an elite back. His versatility is hard to miss. He can outrun defenders, he can use power to fall forward on a carry up the middle, and also be a threat out of the backfield. 

Friday night, Cobb broke a run on the road against Booker T. Washington in Region action. As soon as he got the ball, he shot out of a cannon into the open field. 

The 4-star running back was clocked having a 100-meter dash time of 11.15 as a junior in track. He showed off that speed on this score. 

Cobb committed to Auburn over the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers on July 1st. The Montgomery native has been seen sporting Auburn gear regularly to start his senior season at Montgomery Catholic. 

Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) sheds tacklers as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Catholic defeated Trinity 52-7.
