Watch Auburn WR Malcolm Simmons Dynamic Debut at Jordan-Hare
The Auburn Tigers made it a priority to get more explosive at the wide receiver position in the offseason, and there's no question Hugh Freeze and company did with the Class of 2024.
The recruiting services loved what Auburn accomplished with Cam Coleman leading the group. Coleman was the No. 5 player in the country by 247 Sports regardless of position. Coleman enrolled early as a 17-year-old and promptly won the offensive MVP of the spring game.
Perry Thompson of Foley, Ala. was next in line as a top-50 recruit and No. 8 receiver in the nation.
If it's possible for a top-150 recruit to fly under the radar, that's what Malcolm Simmons did in the last year's class headlined by Coleman and Thompson.
That changed on Saturday.
The Auburn Tigers held a scrimmage at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, and Simmons had his coming out party with two-dynamic touchdown catches.
Simmons's first touchdown catch came on a tipped pass that always seems to bring pleasant memories to the Auburn faithful.
Simmons then caught a pass in the seam and showed off his catch-and-run ability that's going to strike fear into opposing defensive backs. Miss a tackle on Simmons, and you're likely lining up on extra-point block your next play.
Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne averaged a career-low 6.6 yards-per-attempt in 2023. Freeze showed faith in Thorne that it was his surrounding cast that caused him to struggle more than the quarterback himself.
Even if they're just freshman, Thorne's weapons at wide receiver appear to have been upgraded significantly in this last recruiting cycle. As Thorne moves on after the 2024 season, Auburn's next quarterback's mouth will water at the available options including Simmons.