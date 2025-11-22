WATCH: Deuce Knight Breaks Free on Electrifying Opening Play vs. Mercer
The freshman quarterback did not hesitate to make his presence known from the first snap.
In this story:
Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight has announced his arrival with authority.
Just two seconds into the game, the true freshman broke off a 75-yard scramble for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. The offensive line provided exceptional protection for Knight, allowing him to proceed through his reads comfortably and escape the pocket.
The electric game-opening play was Knight’s first touchdown in the orange and blue, but the Auburn defense gave up an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive the following series.
The Tigers are now locked at 7-7 with Mercer with under 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
