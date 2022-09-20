Week 4 SEC Power Rankings: Is Auburn the worst team in the SEC?

Last week there were a fair amount of large point spreads for closer contests in the SEC.

If feels like the projected blowouts were a week too early.

A plethora of teams took it on the chin last Saturday. Six SEC programs either won or lost by 28 points or more. Two of them lost by massive margins - South Carolina lost by 41 to Georgia, and Auburn lost by 29 to Penn State.

How bad were the rest of the beatings? Here are our week four SEC power rankings to give you an idea.

1. Georgia Bulldogs Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Georgia routed South Carolina 48-7. It's the Bulldogs' largest margin of victory over the Gamecocks ever. 2. Alabama Crimson Tide Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports The Crimson Tide cruised past ULM. A huge game at Arkansas awaits them Saturday. 3. Tennessee Volunteers Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports The Vols bludgeoned Akron. 4. Arkansas Razorbacks AP Photo/Michael Woods After falling down 17-0 to Missouri State, the Hogs roared back and beat the Bears 38-27. 5. Kentucky Wildcats Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images The Wildcats earned their first shutout since 2009 in a 31-0 win over Youngstown State. 6. Ole Miss Rebels Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images Ole Miss crushed Georgia Tech 42-0. 7. Texas A&M Aggies Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports No offense? No problem. Aggies beat No. 13 Miami 17-9. 8. LSU Tigers Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP LSU mounted an impressive comeback in a 31-16 win over Mississippi State. 9. Mississippi State Bulldogs Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports State gave up 21 fourth quarter points in a 15 point loss to LSU. 10. Florida Gators AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack Florida escaped with a 31-28 win over South Florida. South Florida was 2-10 last season. 11. South Carolina Gamecocks Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports There are few words to describe the beating USC took from Georgia. 12. Vanderbilt Commodores Vandy was down 28-14 to Northern Illinois. They came back and won 38-28. The Commodores are currently average 42.0 points per game. This is not the worst team in the SEC. 13. Missouri Tigers Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Mizzou picked up a 34-17 win over Abilene Christian. 14. Auburn Tigers Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn turned the ball over four times in a 41-12 loss to Penn State in Jordan-Hare.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch