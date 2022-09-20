Skip to main content

Week 4 SEC Power Rankings: Is Auburn the worst team in the SEC?

Have the Tigers slid to the bottom of the barrel?
Last week there were a fair amount of large point spreads for closer contests in the SEC.

If feels like the projected blowouts were a week too early.

A plethora of teams took it on the chin last Saturday. Six SEC programs either won or lost by 28 points or more. Two of them lost by massive margins - South Carolina lost by 41 to Georgia, and Auburn lost by 29 to Penn State.

How bad were the rest of the beatings? Here are our week four SEC power rankings to give you an idea.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia routed South Carolina 48-7. It's the Bulldogs' largest margin of victory over the Gamecocks ever.

2. Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) outruns Utah State defensive lineman Daniel Grzesiak (9) and Utah State defensive lineman Byron Vaughns (11) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide cruised past ULM. A huge game at Arkansas awaits them Saturday.

3. Tennessee Volunteers

Sep 1, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jabari Small (2) celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Ball State Cardinals during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Vols bludgeoned Akron.

4. Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) breaks through the Cincinnati defense to score a touchdown during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

After falling down 17-0 to Missouri State, the Hogs roared back and beat the Bears 38-27.

5. Kentucky Wildcats

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 03: Barion Brown #2 of the Kentucky Wildcats returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second half against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Kroger Field on September 3, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Wildcats earned their first shutout since 2009 in a 31-0 win over Youngstown State.

6. Ole Miss Rebels

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels hands the ball off to Quinshon Judkins #4 of the Mississippi Rebels during the first half of the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Ole Miss crushed Georgia Tech 42-0.

7. Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Sam Houston State Bearkats wide receiver Noah Smith (6) is wrapped up by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Chris Russell Jr. (24) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

No offense? No problem. Aggies beat No. 13 Miami 17-9.

8. LSU Tigers

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels runs the ball against Southern University during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

LSU mounted an impressive comeback in a 31-16 win over Mississippi State.

9. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Sep 3, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) makes a pass against the Memphis Tigers during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

State gave up 21 fourth quarter points in a 15 point loss to LSU.

10. Florida Gators

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles for yardage in front of Utah defensive end Van Fillinger (7) and safety R.J. Hubert (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Florida escaped with a 31-28 win over South Florida.

South Florida was 2-10 last season.

11. South Carolina Gamecocks

Sep 3, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) rushes for a two-point conversion against the Georgia State Panthers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

There are few words to describe the beating USC took from Georgia.

12. Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) races past Elon defensive back Bo Sanders (7) for a touchdown during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Elon Vanderbilt 037

Vandy was down 28-14 to Northern Illinois. They came back and won 38-28.

The Commodores are currently average 42.0 points per game.

This is not the worst team in the SEC.

13. Missouri Tigers

Sep 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) celebrates with wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) after running for a touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Mizzou picked up a 34-17 win over Abilene Christian. 

14. Auburn Tigers

Auburn defensive line against Penn State.

Auburn turned the ball over four times in a 41-12 loss to Penn State in Jordan-Hare.

